Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

36 MINUTES AGO