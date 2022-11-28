Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Spread some Christmas cheer to Kentuckiana veterans this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that. The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.
Kentucky Tornadoes One Year Later | Governor has visited western Kentucky 41 times
"I want them to remember the western Kentucky community and how many were lost." Almost a year since deadly tornadoes touched down in western Kentucky, the paint is going on and the final nails are being driven into some walls in Bowling Green. Habitat for Humanity homes is being built...
WKYT 27
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
WLKY.com
Coming to Kentucky: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
'Go nuts with it'; Here's how to help name this 40-foot tall nutcracker in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 2015, a nearly 40-foot tall nutcracker has become a beloved local tradition spreading holiday cheer to travelers on Shelbyville Road in Louisville. Every year, PriceWeber transforms its decommissioned bell tower into a massive nutcracker, fully equipped with a moving jaw. But until now, the friendly giant has never had a name.
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Shop local this Christmas at 'Bardstown Road Aglow'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buying local is so important. It gives back to the community you live in and helps support business owners who walk the same streets you do every day. This Christmas, consider purchasing gifts that come from one of the many local shops Louisville has to offer.
Affordable housing company heads to new downtown Louisville headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LDG Multifamily cut the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters Wednesday. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, they spent $10.75 million on purchasing and renovating the historic Madrid Building on South 3rd Street so it could become their new headquarters.
14news.com
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Slugger Field this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats are inviting Kentuckiana kids and families to its second annual "Breakfast with Santa" at Louisville Slugger Field. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and bacon are reportedly on the menu this year.
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
WLKY.com
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
Celebrate the season with these holiday events in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Annual Parade. Kick off the holiday season with Elizabethtown's annual Christmas parade and 'Light Up Downtown'. The festivities will return Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start on St. John Road at 5 p.m. and will travel south on Dixie Highway and end at the Square.
Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center to enhance safety of staff, youth
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he has ordered the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said starting this month, females between 11 and 18 years old, who are ordered by the courts to secure detention, will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center - with limited exceptions.
Norton Healthcare to bring mobile primary care van to underserved neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton is bringing health care to the community using their mobile primary care van. It will travel various Louisville neighborhoods providing care for adults and children in need. “Anytime there’s somewhere I can get checked real quick – that’s what I do,” Elaine Walker said....
USPS: Carriers working extended hours as holiday season approaches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heads up from the United States Postal Service this holiday season: Employees are in overdrive with the holidays fast approaching, which means a lot of overtime. Carriers across Kentucky and Indiana will be working irregular hours -- well into the night and early morning, the...
'It takes working as a community': Louisville tourism officials say large conference shows rebound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convention in Louisville has brought out hundreds of people from across the country, and tourism leaders said it shows just how powerful the city's tourism rebound is becoming. The Travel South International Showcase wrapped up Tuesday night with a grand event at the Kentucky Derby...
Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Having endured a turbulent year marked by high inflation and extreme weather trends, Kentucky agriculture is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts, agricultural economists said Thursday. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion, easily surpassing the 2021 record-high of $6.9...
WHAS11
