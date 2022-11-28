ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Spread some Christmas cheer to Kentuckiana veterans this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that. The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Coming to Kentucky: At-home addiction treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shop local this Christmas at 'Bardstown Road Aglow'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Buying local is so important. It gives back to the community you live in and helps support business owners who walk the same streets you do every day. This Christmas, consider purchasing gifts that come from one of the many local shops Louisville has to offer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouFamFun

The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky

Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

Have 'Breakfast with Santa' at Slugger Field this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats are inviting Kentuckiana kids and families to its second annual "Breakfast with Santa" at Louisville Slugger Field. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, scrambled eggs, and bacon are reportedly on the menu this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky to open first female-only juvenile detention center to enhance safety of staff, youth

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced he has ordered the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to open a female-only detention center in Campbell County. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said starting this month, females between 11 and 18 years old, who are ordered by the courts to secure detention, will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center - with limited exceptions.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Having endured a turbulent year marked by high inflation and extreme weather trends, Kentucky agriculture is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts, agricultural economists said Thursday. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion, easily surpassing the 2021 record-high of $6.9...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

