LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer to those who put their lives on the line for our country? Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking to help do just that. The nonprofit honors America’s World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans for all their sacrifices and that's why this year they're bringing back their annual Christmas Cheer Campaign for its third year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO