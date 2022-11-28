Read full article on original website
US Cultivators Produce Nearly 50M Pounds Of Weed Yearly, MMJ Sales To Launch In MS & More Cannabis Reg. Updates
U.S Cannabis Cultivators Producing Nearly 50 Million Pounds Of Marijuana Per Year. In 2022, the total amount of marijuana grown both legally and illegally is expected to surpass 48.8 million pounds, according to Whitney Economics’ calculations. 2022 U.S. Cannabis Supply Report anticipates that the amount of legally cultivated cannabis...
Green Dot Labs To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market
Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY, has approved a lease amendment and assignment at its Tempe property granting operational control to Green Dot Labs as the property's new tenant. "We are extremely excited to welcome Green Dot Labs into the Arizona marketplace as the new primary tenant at our property in Tempe, Arizona," stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties. "We have known the team at Green Dot Labs for many years and have watched them thrive in the emerging cannabis marketplace, consistently providing consumers with best-in-class products, services, and brands. Zoned Properties is proud to include a company of Green Dot Lab's caliber in our tenant roster."
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Dutchie Taps New CEO, Illinois' New Cannabis Officer & More
Cannabis-tech company Dutchie has named a new CEO, reported Marijuana Business Daily. Executive chair Tim Barash agreed to replace the company's co-founders, brothers Ross and Zach Lipson, who decided to step down. Prior to joining Dutchie, Barash was the chief business officer and chief financial officer at the restaurant management...
Treating IBS And OCD With Medical Marijuana Now Possible In Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health expanded the list of qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana to include irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). This decision will take effect on Aug. 1, 2023. “We are adding the new qualifying conditions to allow patients more therapy options for conditions that...
TILT And Shinnecock Indian Nation To Launch Marijuana Product In Massachusetts
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF will launch a cannabis product brand with its partner the Shinnecock Indian Nation to introduce Little Beach Harvest’s ancestral plant medicine to Massachusetts. Joining the TILT brand partner portfolio is in addition to the Shinnecock Nation’s main collaborative effort with TILT: developing cannabis operations...
