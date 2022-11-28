On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO