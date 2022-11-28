ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Officials: Oxford Schools Never Implemented Safety Policy

 4 days ago
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Two former school board officials say policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at a Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented.

Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told reporters Monday that a threat assessment policy has been in place in the district since 2004 and was updated in 2011.

Bailey says he learned about the policy in August and that it never was put into practice in Oxford school buildings prior to Nov. 30, 2021.

Wednesday will mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six other students and a teacher.

