Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
COLUMN: New Football Playoff System Is Gold For Moore League
When CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High, the playoff format bothered him. He felt like the Lancers were a good football team with good athletes and strong coaching–but because they were in the Moore League with Long Beach Poly, Lakewood was staked to the Division 1 playoffs, where the Jackrabbits competed.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 2
After two weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — — This week’s...
Lakewood Honors Retiring CIF-SS Commissioner Rob Wigod
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. At halftime of Lakewood’s CIF-SS Division 8 football championship game, the Lancers honored retiring CIF-SS commissioner Rob Wigod, who will step down at the end of this school year. Wigod is a Wilson alum but coached not only at his alma mater but at Lakewood, where he was a coach and an athletic director for 14 years. Wigod moved on to Los Alamitos High after that before making the jump into the CIF-SS office.
SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: Narbonne is No. 1
SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: Narbonne is No. 1
Boys’ Basketball: Cabrillo Rolls Past Anaheim
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Consistent intensity helped Cabrillo boys’ basketball get above .500 by beating Anaheim 73-51 at home on Tuesday night. That superior effort and energy was sparked by guard Deshon McMiller, who scored a game-high 24 points to go...
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
foxla.com
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
mynewsla.com
Man Who Battled UCLA Doctors Over Mom’s Care Transfers Her to Another Hospital
A judge Monday rescinded his order directing UCLA doctors to continue giving an ill woman life-sustaining care rather than “comfort” steps in the wake of the transfer of the patient by her son to another medical facility. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff held a hearing...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
L.A. Weekly
Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles
When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto
A state law that’s intended to spur new housing may allow the project to move forward regardless of the City Council’s denial. The post Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0