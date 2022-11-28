ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Highlander

No lake drawdowns planned in 2023

No lake drawdowns planned in 2023 Special To The Highlander Fri, 12/02/2022 - 04:21 Image Currently, Lake Marble Falls has been lowered through the end of the year to allow for work on flood-ravaged Max Starcke Dam. LCRA has no plans for drawdowns in 2023. File photo ...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow

Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
AUSTIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Commissioners approve policy for community cats

Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming

If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX

