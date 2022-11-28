Read full article on original website
No lake drawdowns planned in 2023
No lake drawdowns planned in 2023 Special To The Highlander Fri, 12/02/2022 - 04:21 Image Currently, Lake Marble Falls has been lowered through the end of the year to allow for work on flood-ravaged Max Starcke Dam. LCRA has no plans for drawdowns in 2023. File photo ...
Austin Chronicle
Ascension Seton Construction Plans Threaten Water Flow
Seiders Springs, a centuries-old peaceful green patch squeezed into the center of Austin, retains only a trickle of the gushing flows it was once known for. That may slow to a drip, the Shoal Creek Conservancy worries, if Ascension Seton Medical Center doesn't revise their current development proposal to build an underground parking garage right where the springs water source flows.
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
CBS Austin
Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes
AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
What is a water key? And why can it save you in the next freeze
This week, the City of Austin began giving out winter weather supplies, but one tool that's going fast could save your home: water keys.
kut.org
Austin's legal costs to oust the South Terminal's operator double to $3 million
Legal bills are piling up in the city's fight to oust the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin's City Council voted Thursday to double ABIA's legal services agreement with corporate law firm Winstead PC to more than $3 million. The move comes after the company with...
Low Lake Travis water levels are impacting businesses, residents
Water levels in Lake Travis have continued to drop throughout 2022. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Drought conditions and low water levels in Lake Travis continue to affect business owners and residents who live and work in this area, and this is especially true for those in the lake’s inlet near Hudson Bend, several residents said.
Texas Company To Be The First To Build On The Moon
ICON signed a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon.
kut.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
More help wanted: Rapid growth fuels contractor shortage in Williamson County
Kelly Moreno with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area said the rapid demand for more housing and business is outgrowing the supply in the county.
WFAA
Texas company ICON signs $57M NASA contract to construct buildings on moon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-based homebuilder ICON is making one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind by signing a $57 million contract with NASA to build on the moon. In a release from ICON, the 3D-home builder will soon venture into a new frontier of...
drippingspringsnews.com
Commissioners approve policy for community cats
Hays County is moving forward with its interim cat management policy. Hays County commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the interim community cat management policy with recommended changes from Shari Boyett with Team Shelter USA. The decision was made at the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The interim policy...
virtualbx.com
Renovation & Addition to Bastrop High School – Bastrop ISD (Subbid)
Architect – 2 Construction Manager – 1 Civil – Bastrop HS Add and Reno – Main – 28 sheets. Civil – Bastrop HS Baseball Locker Room – 14 sheets. Civil – Bastrop HS Softball Locker Room – 14 sheets. Electrical –...
Cedar Park, Georgetown fire officials recommend safety precautions when heating homes
Cedar Park and Georgetown fire officials urge caution when heating homes during the winter months. (Courtesy Pexels) Homeowners might want to start using their fireplaces now that the Austin metro area is experiencing colder conditions, but fire officials are encouraging the public to take precautions before tossing wood on the log stands.
kut.org
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming
If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
CBS Austin
More shelters arrive at former TxDOT yard now providing transitional housing
AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather season ahead one local organization is working to have additional housing online for people experiencing homelessness. The group -- The Other Ones Foundation -- wants to have 200 shelter units at a site it calls the Esperanza Community. Esperanza is the Spanish word for hope.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
