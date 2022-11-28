ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

venicegov.com

Next City Bicycle Ride is 12/8

The City of Venice Monthly Bicycle Rides, led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper, are held on the second Thursday of the month. The next ride will be Dec. 8. This is a 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice. Bring your bike and a helmet at 10 a.m. to the west parking lot of City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., across from Avenue Des Parques. Darlene will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride.
VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sanibel resort back in full swing since hurricane

'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa became the first resort to offer full services to guests after Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Captiva Islands on Thursday. The announcement was made with the opening of the Old Captiva House restaurant. The resort is currently only accepting island residents, first responders and workforce teams with approved island access, according to a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million

The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
venicegov.com

Water outage/boil water advisory-Seaboard/E. Venice Ave. area 12/2

There is an emergency water outage in the City of Venice today, Friday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This outage is due to emergency water main repairs. 400-454 E. Venice Ave. – even-numbered addresses. 121 Warfield Ave. 450 Calle Del Sol. 109 Seaboard Ave. 133 Seaboard...
VENICE, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’

ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
sarasotamagazine.com

The Lido Key 'Pirate House' Is Headed to Auction

Homeowner Michael Lentini has already bid his pirate lady adieu (she lives on the balcony of his home, hence the "pirate house" nickname). His three cats, Romeo, Porshia and Lola, no longer care for the weekends that demand they vacate their lux home for live showings. Then there's the string of bogus offers on the luxury Lido Key mansion since it was first listed in June. For Lentini, it's time to hit the road—or, rather, the auction.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota

A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

City rejects St. Armands zoning study request

Few topics raise more interest at Sarasota City Hall like a discussion about changes in zoning on St. Armands Circle. At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission heard a request by the St. Armands Business Improvement District to direct staff to study possible changes to the Commercial Tourist Zoning District with the intent to “promote mixed use development in the area, improve upon the existing functionality and aesthetics of the circle, and lay out framework for future development.”
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Penthouse, home sales set Longboat Key price records

The recent sale of a home in Bay Isles and a penthouse in En Provence both represented Longboat Key price records. The building 3 penthouse in En Provence, at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive, sold for $8.2 million, the highest ever for a gulf-front condominium on Longboat Key. The home...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
WFLA

St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board divided on new zoning district for The Bay

Planning for a portion of the second phase of The Bay has taken a step forward with the recomendation for approval to amend the Sarasota Comprehensive Plan future land use map on 8.83 acres that now serves as parking for the public boat launch at 10th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Leaking water causes turn lanes on Lorraine Road to shut down for repairs

Two turn lanes on northbound Lorraine Road at its intersection with State Road 70 were closed Friday while construction crews worked to fill a void beneath the road. Ogden Clark, the strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Public Works Department, said the void was due to a leaking water line. Braden River Utilities already was doing maintenance work at the site when they discovered the void in the road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the northeast today, more to the east on Friday. With winds blowing offshore, red tide irritation will tend to move away from the beaches, too. The highest red tide concentrations are right along to coastal areas of Sarasota County. Red tide is less intense to the north along the Manatee County beaches, for now.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Real life drama leads to local author's fiction

I used to tell some journalists, “If you don’t have a sense of humor, you shouldn’t be writing jokes.”. It runs parallel to being an author. If you can’t tell a story, well, don’t try to write one. The resulting book usually can be placed on a nightstand to be used as a sleep aid.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

