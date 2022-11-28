SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the northeast today, more to the east on Friday. With winds blowing offshore, red tide irritation will tend to move away from the beaches, too. The highest red tide concentrations are right along to coastal areas of Sarasota County. Red tide is less intense to the north along the Manatee County beaches, for now.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO