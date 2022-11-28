Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
venicegov.com
Next City Bicycle Ride is 12/8
The City of Venice Monthly Bicycle Rides, led by Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper, are held on the second Thursday of the month. The next ride will be Dec. 8. This is a 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice. Bring your bike and a helmet at 10 a.m. to the west parking lot of City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., across from Avenue Des Parques. Darlene will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride.
Ready, set, sail: 34th annual Christmas Boat Parade in Venice is back
VENICE, Fla. — Nothing says Christmas in Florida like boats and holiday lights. The annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade is set to sail on Saturday, Dec. 3 on the Intracoastal Waterway for its 34th year. Lit-up boats will hit the water at 6 p.m., according to the city of...
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel resort back in full swing since hurricane
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa became the first resort to offer full services to guests after Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Captiva Islands on Thursday. The announcement was made with the opening of the Old Captiva House restaurant. The resort is currently only accepting island residents, first responders and workforce teams with approved island access, according to a statement.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent Italian restaurant site in Sarasota sold for $2.2 million
The site of a former well-known Italian restaurant in Sarasota was recently sold alongside another parcel for $2.2 million. For the past 36 years, Primo! Ristorante occupied 11,500 square feet of space, though the building was originally built in 1953. The restaurant announced it was closing Nov. 13 on Facebook, noting it was "a hard and an emotional decision, but we believe is the right time to drop the curtains like a great Italian Opera."
venicegov.com
Water outage/boil water advisory-Seaboard/E. Venice Ave. area 12/2
There is an emergency water outage in the City of Venice today, Friday, Dec. 2, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. This outage is due to emergency water main repairs. 400-454 E. Venice Ave. – even-numbered addresses. 121 Warfield Ave. 450 Calle Del Sol. 109 Seaboard Ave. 133 Seaboard...
Venice restaurant flooded from Hurricane Ian plans to reopen soon
Hurricane season is now over but some Sarasota County businesses are still cleaning up after the devastation from Hurricane Ian in late September.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
sarasotamagazine.com
The Lido Key 'Pirate House' Is Headed to Auction
Homeowner Michael Lentini has already bid his pirate lady adieu (she lives on the balcony of his home, hence the "pirate house" nickname). His three cats, Romeo, Porshia and Lola, no longer care for the weekends that demand they vacate their lux home for live showings. Then there's the string of bogus offers on the luxury Lido Key mansion since it was first listed in June. For Lentini, it's time to hit the road—or, rather, the auction.
businessobserverfl.com
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
Longboat Observer
City rejects St. Armands zoning study request
Few topics raise more interest at Sarasota City Hall like a discussion about changes in zoning on St. Armands Circle. At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission heard a request by the St. Armands Business Improvement District to direct staff to study possible changes to the Commercial Tourist Zoning District with the intent to “promote mixed use development in the area, improve upon the existing functionality and aesthetics of the circle, and lay out framework for future development.”
Longboat Observer
Penthouse, home sales set Longboat Key price records
The recent sale of a home in Bay Isles and a penthouse in En Provence both represented Longboat Key price records. The building 3 penthouse in En Provence, at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive, sold for $8.2 million, the highest ever for a gulf-front condominium on Longboat Key. The home...
St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
Longboat Observer
Planning Board divided on new zoning district for The Bay
Planning for a portion of the second phase of The Bay has taken a step forward with the recomendation for approval to amend the Sarasota Comprehensive Plan future land use map on 8.83 acres that now serves as parking for the public boat launch at 10th Street and North Tamiami Trail.
Longboat Observer
Leaking water causes turn lanes on Lorraine Road to shut down for repairs
Two turn lanes on northbound Lorraine Road at its intersection with State Road 70 were closed Friday while construction crews worked to fill a void beneath the road. Ogden Clark, the strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Public Works Department, said the void was due to a leaking water line. Braden River Utilities already was doing maintenance work at the site when they discovered the void in the road.
Mysuncoast.com
Welcome to Paradise weather to start December!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast Thursday for the first day of December and lingers to the weekend and beyond. Winds will be a bit gusty, out of the northeast today, more to the east on Friday. With winds blowing offshore, red tide irritation will tend to move away from the beaches, too. The highest red tide concentrations are right along to coastal areas of Sarasota County. Red tide is less intense to the north along the Manatee County beaches, for now.
Longboat Observer
Real life drama leads to local author's fiction
I used to tell some journalists, “If you don’t have a sense of humor, you shouldn’t be writing jokes.”. It runs parallel to being an author. If you can’t tell a story, well, don’t try to write one. The resulting book usually can be placed on a nightstand to be used as a sleep aid.
Mysuncoast.com
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and waterways
NOKOMIS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - From the beaches to the canals and many waterways up and down the Suncoast, dead fish can be seen. High levels of red tide is to blame. “It’s devastating. Hopefully it won’t last long, it comes and goes,” said Dana Tyler, a Bradenton resident visiting Nokomis Beach.
More businesses will open this week on Sanibel and Captiva
SANIBEL, Fla. – Starting Monday, November 28th, brick & mortar businesses that will reopen on Sanibel and Captiva Island can do so, but first they must get permission to do so from the city. Matt Asen owns Timbers Restaurant and The Sanibel Grill and has served the Sanibel community since the early 90’s.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to hear plans to reopen Snook Haven Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commission will hear plans Dec. 13 for reopening Snook Haven Park and Riverfront Restaurant, closed since Sept. 27 due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Buildings took on more than four feet of water for an extended period from Myakka River flooding during and...
