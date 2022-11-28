Read full article on original website
Salvation Army of Rome to host “Stock our Shelves” food collection on Friday
The Salvation Army of Rome’s 2022 “Stock our Shelves” canned food drive is set to take place today at the headquarters located at 317 East First Avenue and 310 East Second Avenue from 7:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The Drive-Thru event will take in donations of canned and non-perishable food items that will be distributed in the Floyd, Polk, & Chattooga communities.
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
700 Atlanta children to receive free bikes ahead of the holidays
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost 1,000 Atlanta children are about to be gifted their very own bike, just in time for the holidays. The bikes have been donated, cleaned up, and tuned up and they’re ready to be given away. “It is not just a bike. It...
Toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area ahead of the Christmas holiday season. When: December 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. Where: Hinson Family Life Center Shiloh SDA Church 810 Church Street SE Smyrna. What: The annual Community...
Experience Holiday Joy With This Festive Residential Light Display In Kennesaw
With so many light shows taking over iconic ATL spaces, some of the residential spaces get overlooked. But this Kennesaw gem is always a treat for the eyes, as one of the largest residential holiday lights displays in the state of Georgia, entitled Lights of Joy. There are over 230...
Christmas is coming! Cedartown set to host ‘Toyland’ parade on Thursday night
Decorations are out, and the lights have taken on a holiday feel in downtown Cedartown as the holidays have begun, and the first day of December marks the start of the season with the arrival of Santa Claus to town at the end of the Cedartown Christmas Parade. The annual Christmas parade is set to […] The post Christmas is coming! Cedartown set to host ‘Toyland’ parade on Thursday night appeared first on Polk Today.
Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
2022 Anniston Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Anniston, AL – Join the City of Anniston and Main Street Anniston on Tuesday, December 6th for the annual Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade!. The Christmas Village will open at 5:00 PM and the parade will begin at 6:30 PM!
Janice Sabo accepting submissions for Chattooga County video tribute
It is getting close to that time of year…if you have a loved one from Chattooga County, who passed/passes away JANUARY 1, 2022, through DECEMBER 31, 2022, and would like to have a picture of him/her in the 2022 Chattooga County video tribute please email a picture with deceased full name to Chattooga2022@gmail.com.
Applications for reviewed Floyd County SPLOST Referendum due Nov 30th
Floyd County announced back in September that online applications for a possible 2023 SPLOST referendum are now available online by visiting floydcountyga.gov – Citizens are encouraged to submit their applications no later than Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Applications submitted by the November 30th deadline will be reviewed by Floyd County and City of Rome staff to present proposed operational costs and recommendations to the Citizens SPLOST Committee. Citizens will be able to submit applications until March 30, 2023, however, applications submitted after the November 30th deadline will not be reviewed by staff. Applications are also available in the County Manager’s office, located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Suite 210, Rome. For more information, please call (706) 291-5111.
Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week
Family and friends of Sgt. Barry Henderson gathered for an intimate ceremony on Tuesday to honor the longtime law enforcement officer who made an impact on Polk County before he lost a battle with COVID-19 in March 2021. Sgt. Henderson’s widow Chrisy was joined by other family members, fellow officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s […] The post Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week appeared first on Polk Today.
Restoration Lindale to host “Christmas in Lindale” on December 3rd
Saturday, December 3rd, Restoration Lindale will host “Christmas in Lindale” at South 1st Street and Gilbreath Park. The Lindale Christmas Parade will line up at the Pepperell Primary School starting at 5 pm with the parade starting at 5:30 pm. The parade will travel from PPS and end at First Baptist Church and West 1st Street. Restoration Lindale stated that everyone is welcome to be in the parade for free. Vehicles and walkers should show up on the day of the parade decorated in a Christmas theme (giving away sealed candy is also allowed). Vendors will be set along the road, with Arts & Crafts, food, and tons of fun for ALL ages. A toy drive will also take place during the event. Anyone wishing to participate may deliver their toy donation to the Festival and place them in Santa’s Sleigh. All toys will be donated to Pepperell students in need.
Community rallies behind Ga. family involved in deadly Thanksgiving crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of two of their own, but has the community rallying behind them. The Mynes family, a father, mother and their two daughters, were riding down Knox Bridge Road in Canton on Thanksgiving morning when deputies say a Ford F-150 truck crossed the center line and crashed into the car.
33-year-old Rome Man arrested for Burglary
A 33-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a location on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for Bulgary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dennis Randall Stanley of a Tower Road address allegedly damaged a window screen to break into a residence on Lombary Way while also using the utilities of the home without permission. Stanley is charged with criminal trespass, theft of service, felony failure to appear, and first-degree burglary.
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
Holiday Events Galore!
The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
Tree falls taking down utility lines on Mountain View Court in Paulding County
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy wind and rain caused a tree to fall early Wednesday morning, snagging utility lines in Paulding County. A tree fell in the front yard of a home on Mountain View Court in Dallas. Luckily, it fell away from the house, and nobody was injured.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
