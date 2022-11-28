Saturday, December 3rd, Restoration Lindale will host “Christmas in Lindale” at South 1st Street and Gilbreath Park. The Lindale Christmas Parade will line up at the Pepperell Primary School starting at 5 pm with the parade starting at 5:30 pm. The parade will travel from PPS and end at First Baptist Church and West 1st Street. Restoration Lindale stated that everyone is welcome to be in the parade for free. Vehicles and walkers should show up on the day of the parade decorated in a Christmas theme (giving away sealed candy is also allowed). Vendors will be set along the road, with Arts & Crafts, food, and tons of fun for ALL ages. A toy drive will also take place during the event. Anyone wishing to participate may deliver their toy donation to the Festival and place them in Santa’s Sleigh. All toys will be donated to Pepperell students in need.

