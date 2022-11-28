Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, Long COVID
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
No, Today's Deadline Wasn't for the Real ID, But That Date is Coming Up. What to Know
Thursday marked a critical deadline for Illinois drivers, but it might not be the deadline they thought it would be. Dec. 1 marked the date drivers who postponed renewing their licenses or state IDs during the pandemic, would need to finally renew them. Another deadline, the one for the REAL ID, is coming up, however.
200 Lobsters at White House State Dinner Leave Some Maine Politicians Steamed
The menu for President Joe Biden's glitzy state dinner Thursday night has embroiled the White House in a simmering controversy over Maine's signature culinary offering. The state's lobstermen have been leading the charge against new federal government regulations aimed at saving endangered North Atlantic right whales from getting tangled in fishing gear. And recently, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch and the Marine Stewardship Council declared lobster unsustainable, which led to Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
As Illinois Driver's License Renewal Grace Period Ends, Giannoulias Encourages Use of Online Resources
After more than two years of extensions enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday marked the day where Illinois residents will have to once again renew their driver’s licenses, leading to long lines at Secretary of State’s Offices around the state. Licenses that expired since March 2020 had...
Here's a Look at the Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
A number of significant changes were proposed to Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act during the legislative veto session this week. Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters on Wednesday filed an amendment to the act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely...
With Months of Cold Weather Ahead, Here's How to Prepare Your Home
With the official start of winter still weeks away, the cold weather the Chicago area is experiencing will not go away anytime soon. As temperatures stay low, many residents are improvising on ways to make their living space warmer and more comfortable, though city officials offered some tips on how to do it safely.
Illinois Treasurer To Kick Off Online Auction For Unclaimed Property
Items ranging from film and sports memorabilia to jewelry and collectible coins will be available in a five-day online auction operated by the Treasurer of Illinois. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced the auction will take place from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9 on the agency's website, showing hundreds of items that will be available in the auction.
Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
Amended SAFE-T Act Now Heads to Pritzker's Desk. What It Says, And What Happens Next
A bill set to bring sweeping criminal justice and police reform may soon take effect in Illinois. And though much focus has been centered on the elimination of cash bail, more changes are in store, including new clarifications put forth by an amendment to the bill. Thursday, the Illinois Senate...
Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion...
Light Shows, Trains, Ice Skating and More Things to Do in the Chicago Area This Holiday Season
Looking to get in a merry mood ahead of the holidays? A flurry of seasonal pastimes have hit the Chicago area, and they may just do the trick. Here are a few light shows, Christmas tree farms and more holiday activities to check out in and around the city:. Light...
One Cop Shoots at Another After NW Indiana Traffic Incident, Leaving 2 Towns at Odds
Two northwest Indiana towns are at odds over an incident early Tuesday morning that saw one police officer open fire on another. No one was injured, but the Lake County Sheriff has launched an investigation into what happened. The incident occurred near the intersection of Cline Avenue and West 93rd,...
Suburban Man Charged in Theft of Over $800,000 in Retail Goods Found Inside Storage Units
A 31-year-old Justice man is facing 12 felony charges in connection to the theft of retail goods with a value totaling over $800,000, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday. Mahdi Alhaw faces eight counts of non-probationable Class 1 felony theft and four counts of probationable Class 1 felony theft....
