200 Lobsters at White House State Dinner Leave Some Maine Politicians Steamed

The menu for President Joe Biden's glitzy state dinner Thursday night has embroiled the White House in a simmering controversy over Maine's signature culinary offering. The state's lobstermen have been leading the charge against new federal government regulations aimed at saving endangered North Atlantic right whales from getting tangled in fishing gear. And recently, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch and the Marine Stewardship Council declared lobster unsustainable, which led to Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster.
MAINE STATE
Read the Full Bill: Proposed Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023. The amendment focused largely on clarifying language on several fronts, including whether defendants detained prior to Jan. 1 will be released once the legislation goes into effect, and making more clear which crimes would qualify for pretrial detention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston. His filing lists $1 billion...
TEXAS STATE
