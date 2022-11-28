Convicted Baltimore gang member sentenced to 40 years in federal prison

A convicted Baltimore gang member was sentenced Monday to 40 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Rashaud Nesmith was among 15 men who participated in dozens of deadly crimes as part of the Triple C gang.

RELATED: Feds indict 15 "Cruddy Conniving Crutballs" accused of 40+ homicides, attempted murders in Baltimore

The group ran street-level drug shops that operated since 2015 in the Darley Park and Orchard Ridge neighborhoods.

According to the Feds Triple C was responsible for more than 40 homicides and attempted murders. Their leader shot and killed himself following an armed standoff with authorities in Georgia back in June of 2021.

Among the many crimes connected to Nesmith was a 2019 shooting that left an off-duty Baltimore Police sergeant paralyzed .

MORE: Wanted alleged leader of Baltimore's Triple C gang found dead following standoff with authorities in Georgia

Nesmith pled guilty earlier this year, joining many others in the gang who already took plea deals.