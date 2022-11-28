Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dies after traffic accident
– On Monday at 1:45 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Atascadero Rd, just east of Hill St. in Morro Bay. Michael Barrios, 69, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Rd. and collided with a truck, operated by 51-year-old Efren Morales, while Morales exited the driveway from the businesses in the 500 block of Atascadero Rd. All parties remained on the scene. Officers investigated the collision at the scene and determined drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.
Cambria man who raped hiker after dragging her off trail sentenced to prison
The man also has to register as a sex offender for life.
Coroner IDs Santa Maria Man Killed After Hit By A Vehicle On I-15 In Barstow
BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> John Bessoni, 33-year-old male resident of Santa Maria was killed after he jumped in front of a sliver Dodge Challenger in Barstow, officials said. On November 18, 2022 at approximately 9:11pm, California Highway Patrol Dispatch Center received a call of a pedestrian on...
Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang
Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
Man sues city of Santa Maria over violent 2018 arrest
A Santa Maria man sued his city’s police department in federal court earlier this month over alleged civil rights violations during a 2018 standoff and arrest. [KSBY]. In March 2018, neighbors called 911, saying they heard shots fired and an argument between John Bright and his wife. A standoff ensued, during which police fired a less-than-lethal round that struck Bright.
19-Year-Old Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for Fatal Shooting
A 19-year-old Lompoc man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in state prison on Wednesday for what a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge called a “senseless and stupid decision” that killed a father of three earlier this year. Jorge Tafoya Jr., who was 18 at the time,...
Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning
A 45-year-old female was found dead on a sidewalk from a possible medical complication or drug overdose in the 1500 Block of South Miller Street around 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Department. The post Santa Maria Police respond to 45-year-old woman found dead Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed San Luis Obispo residents
San Luis Obispo police released new information Monday about a crash last week and the deaths of two San Luis Obispo residents.
Shooting reported in Paso Robles Saturday
– On Saturday at around 7:40 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call of shots heard in the 500 block of 28th Street. Officers canvassed the area and located an occupied home that was hit by gunfire. Fortunately, nobody inside was struck. Officers and detectives processed the scene...
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 22 after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department. A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said Tuesday. “The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Friends remember couple killed in San Luis Obispo crash
Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.
California couple found dead in creek after tragic sequence of discoveries
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - A couple and their dog were found dead in a creek after a tragic sequence of discoveries, according to the San Luis Obispo police. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were located under heavy brush near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obisbo the night of Nov. 22. Authorities said their dead dog and a recent car crash led to the discovery of their bodies.
SLO resident crashed into couple found dead in creek bed
San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
Update: SLO police believe Gallo workers were fatally struck by car while walking dog
A car likely struck and killed a San Luis Obispo couple who worked for E.&J. Gallo Winery, police in that city said Monday. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were found under dense brush near the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Basil Lane on Nov. 22. That was several hours after police received a report of a dead dog in a creekbed, according to a news release.
Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police
San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food
The Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is hosting a car seat safety event "Get Me There Safely" along with other agencies to inspect car seats, and donate food and diapers to families on the Central Coast. The post Children’s Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County presents “Get Me There Safely”, free car seat inspections, diapers, and food appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paul Flores’ motion to delay Dec. 9 sentencing hearing approved and moved to March 10, 2023
The motion to delay the Dec. 9 sentencing hearing of Defendant Paul Flores in the Kristin Smart murder trial to a later date has been approved. The post Paul Flores’ motion to delay Dec. 9 sentencing hearing approved and moved to March 10, 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Margarita fire burns down a barn
A fire broke out early morning around 4:43 in Santa Margarita and burned down a barn on Wednesday, November 30.
Man shot and killed in Santa Maria
A 21-year-old man died after an assailant shot him multiple times in Santa Maria on Friday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported an assailant had shot a man on the 700 block of East Meehan Street. Officers arrived to find the victim sitting in his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
