Aera Energy donates to Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUuzE_0jQF4h1x00

United Way of Kern County (UWKC) announced that Aera Energy made the first donation to UWKC's Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano on Monday, November 28th.

The fund was created on Thursday, November 17th following the passing of board member and former chair Javier Lozano on Saturday, November 12th.

“Javier Lozano was a true champion for every single person whose life his touched,” said Cindy Pollard, a spokesperson for Aera Energy. “We at Aera could not think of a better way to honor Javier’s service to Aera or the community than to enable a fund that will continue to lift up and champion the people to whom he dedicated so much of his life.”

According to UWKC, Aera Energy donated $10,000 to the Memorial Scholarship Fund. Lozano had worked at Aera Energy as a human resources manager while volunteering for UWKC.

“We were so fortunate to have had Javier serve on our board for over 15 years, and as a volunteer for over 25 years," said Mari Perez-Dowling, President & CEO of UWKC. "Javier was chairman of our board twice, and as past chair was our topmost active board member since I joined this organization five years ago.”

Scholarships from the Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano will be granted to minority high school students who are moving on to higher education and need financial help.

UWKC asks that individuals, companies, and corporations consider donating to the Memorial Scholarship Fund in Honor of Javier Lozano on Giving Tuesday, November 29th.

