Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss standout RB, confirms future plans
Quinshon Judkins isn’t going anywhere. The Ole Miss standout running back announced Thursday that he will be staying in Oxford to play for Lane Kiffin. In the transfer portal era, it’s never guaranteed that a star player with remaining eligibility will return to the team for next season. Judkins tweeted Thursday that he has re-upped with The Grove Collective for NIL deals at Ole Miss.
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Defensive Back Derek Bermudez Departs
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
localmemphis.com
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
Rebels looking to continue recent success against Memphis this weekend
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Memphis Tigers men's basketball programs have faced off against each other a total of 43 times. While the Tigers have a 15-28 edge in those games, the Rebels have had the upper hand over the last five meetings, taking four of the last five.
Grove Collective announces NIL deal with running back Quinshon Judkins
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finalized his NIL agreement with the Grove Collective on Thursday. Judkins is the reigning Conerly Trophy winner given annaully to Mississippi's top college football player. “We are very excited to reach an agreement with Quinshon and further support his NIL initiatives and platform. As...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss DB announces plans to enter transfer portal
Ole Miss defensive back MJ Daniels announced Wednesday via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. He originally withdrew his name from the transfer portal last January. The sophomore from Mississippi rarely saw the field in 2022 after making...
For Hogs’ Lunatic Fringe, Fun with Freeze, Kiffin is Nutt’s Fault
Former Razorback coach causes every other problem everywhere to some folks.
therebelwalk.com
The Portal Games: Some players to watch when the transfer portal opens Monday
OXFORD, Miss. — What a whirlwind few weeks it has been for Ole Miss fans. Rebels, enjoy the next 24 hours of calmness because December and all its recruiting fun is on the horizon, and that means anything can happen. Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, chess-master Lane Kiffin knows...
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
hottytoddy.com
Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel
Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
actionnews5.com
Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
Man assaulted after crash that shut down highway in Olive Branch, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — FOX13 has learned new details after a large police presence shut down a major highway intersection in Olive Branch Monday night. The Olive Branch Police Department (OBPD) said in a Facebook post just before 8 p.m. that Highway 178 between Maywood Drive and Allendale Cove was closed and asked drivers to find an alternate route.
Comments / 0