Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss standout RB, confirms future plans

Quinshon Judkins isn’t going anywhere. The Ole Miss standout running back announced Thursday that he will be staying in Oxford to play for Lane Kiffin. In the transfer portal era, it’s never guaranteed that a star player with remaining eligibility will return to the team for next season. Judkins tweeted Thursday that he has re-upped with The Grove Collective for NIL deals at Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced Tuesday. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Grove Collective announces NIL deal with running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins finalized his NIL agreement with the Grove Collective on Thursday. Judkins is the reigning Conerly Trophy winner given annaully to Mississippi's top college football player. “We are very excited to reach an agreement with Quinshon and further support his NIL initiatives and platform. As...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss DB announces plans to enter transfer portal

Ole Miss defensive back MJ Daniels announced Wednesday via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining. He originally withdrew his name from the transfer portal last January. The sophomore from Mississippi rarely saw the field in 2022 after making...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Airport Shuttle Available for Winter Break Travel

Due to the high volume of UM students, faculty, and staff who require transporation to the Memphis airport at the close of the fall semester, charter buses will be leaving from the UM Jackson Avenue Center parking lot and going to the Memphis International Airport at select times on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
BOONEVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Former Entergy buildings in Southaven to be renovated, expanded

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the “much-needed expansion” of two buildings that have been used by Entergy and Mississippi Power & Light for several decades. The city recently purchased the two buildings on a property located at the corner of Highway 51...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

