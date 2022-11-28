NEW ORLEANS (13-8) at SAN ANTONIO (6-16) 7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. Two Southwest Division squads headed in opposite directions lately will meet for a second time in nine days in Texas. Since starting the regular season 6-6, New Orleans has won seven of its last nine games, including a 19-point victory in AT&T Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Meanwhile, since starting the season 6-7, San Antonio has lost nine a row, with six of those defeats coming on the road. The Pelicans have never won both of their visits to the Alamo City in the same regular season, but have a chance to do so Friday. New Orleans has also never won three consecutive times in San Antonio, but would accomplish that with a Friday victory (dating back to last season’s 33-point triumph on the Spurs’ home floor in March). The longest overall (home plus away) head-to-head, all-time winning streak the Pelicans possess against the Spurs is just two games.

