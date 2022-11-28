Read full article on original website
Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum named Kia Players of the Month
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Month for October and November. Booker is among the league leaders with 29 points per game, including a 51-point outburst against the Bulls on Nov. 30. The Suns All-Star is averaging a career-best 5.3 rebounds and is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and has led the Suns to a Western Conference-best 15-6 record.
6 players on the rise in NBA Fantasy
We are already a quarter of the way through the NBA season. It’s time to take stock of some individual performances across the league and highlight some players who are on the rise in fantasy basketball compared to the expectations that came with them entering the season. Tyrese Haliburton,...
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Dec. 1
After playing 13 games Wednesday, the NBA only brings one game to the table Thursday with the Pistons hosting the Mavericks. It should be fun to watch Luka Doncic take on a team that has the second-worst defensive rating in the league. He demolished the Warriors in his last game Tuesday, posting 41 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block across 39 minutes. Let’s dig into Yahoo’s single-game contest and discuss some players to consider.
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Sixers
After falling on Monday night in Toronto, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a pair – welcoming Joel Embiid and the Sixers to town on Wednesday night, trying to extend their home win streak to five games. Cleveland’s coming off a sluggish effort north of...
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Memes and trolls of Chris Paul did the rounds after Kanye West's bombshell allegation.
Bennedict Mathurin Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA announced Thursday that Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named KIA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October and November. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona, leads all NBA rookies this...
Yahoo Fantasy: Who are biggest surprises of NBA season thus far?
The consensus top-24 in fantasy are generally playing to expectation — aside from LaMelo Ball’s unfortunate injury luck and James Harden’s untimely foot ailment. But the same can’t be said for players outside the first two rounds. Here, I’ll opine some of the biggest surprises of the fantasy basketball season a quarter of the way through.
8 candidates to be All-Star guards in the Western Conference
Difficult decisions await later this month when the NBA officially opens voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 19 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That’s especially apparent when eyeing the glut of talent vying for backcourt spots in the Western Conference, which, at this point, appears to feature stiffer competition than the Eastern Conference will at that position.
Gameday update: Pelicans at Spurs (12/2/2022)
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) at SAN ANTONIO (6-16) 7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM. Two Southwest Division squads headed in opposite directions lately will meet for a second time in nine days in Texas. Since starting the regular season 6-6, New Orleans has won seven of its last nine games, including a 19-point victory in AT&T Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Meanwhile, since starting the season 6-7, San Antonio has lost nine a row, with six of those defeats coming on the road. The Pelicans have never won both of their visits to the Alamo City in the same regular season, but have a chance to do so Friday. New Orleans has also never won three consecutive times in San Antonio, but would accomplish that with a Friday victory (dating back to last season’s 33-point triumph on the Spurs’ home floor in March). The longest overall (home plus away) head-to-head, all-time winning streak the Pelicans possess against the Spurs is just two games.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday, Dec. 2
That Thursday card was disappointing, but we’re back to normal here. We have 11 games making up this Friday slate, with numerous premier matchups. I’m excited to break it down, so let’s take a look at the schedule and odds!. Injury Report. LaMelo Ball (ankle) OUT. Gordon...
NBA DFS picks: Players to watch for Nov. 30
We have a massive NBA slate on tap for Wednesday, with 26 teams in action. I aim to provide you with targets and fades for the evening at guard, forward and center, but we will steer clear from more obvious selections like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid and instead give you options that are further down the list.
Two starters listed as out for Friday game in San Antonio
NEW ORLEANS (13-8) Wednesday win vs. Toronto. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Monty Williams, Joe Mazzulla named NBA Coaches of the Month
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for October and November. Mazzulla guided the Celtics to an NBA-best 18-4 start to the season, his first as an NBA coach. Williams drove Phoenix to a 15-6 record in October and November, the best in the Western Conference.
Midweek Hoops In LA As The Trail Blazers Take On The Lakers
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (11-10) at LOS ANGELES LAKERS (7-12) Nov. 30, 2022 — Crypto.com Arena — 7:30 pm PST. The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet for the second time this season on Nov. 30 in Los Angeles. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Lakers by a...
Ask Sam Mailbag: Thoughts on the young Bulls season, Vooch, Coby White, and more
Jay Choi: We all know Donovan doesn't like to put 2 bigs on the floor at the same time but while the season's still early, he should at least experiment using Vuc and Drummond together. Unlike Tristan Thompson, Drummond has quick feet for a big man to contain smaller players and I believe he can bring Rodman effect for better defense and second chances on offense. With Billy's current system, we will continue to witness inconsistency at both ends of the court.
"It's A Process" | Amidst A Breakout Season, How Did Lauri Markkanen Change The Narrative Around Him?
One of the hardest things for an NBA player to do is take a step toward stardom. After being viewed a certain way for years, it's nearly impossible for a player to not just change the narrative around them but be allowed to prove it. But if someone does want...
ESPN's Andrew Lopez on Zion Williamson, team depth | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Andrew Lopez of ESPN sits down with Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer (11:40) to talk about the team’s big win over the Toronto Raptors and Zion Williamson’s monster performance. They also discuss the team’s depth and how it’s been tested,...
Bucks' Khris Middleton probable to make season debut Friday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton has been upgraded to probable for Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 ET, ESPN). The former All-Star guard, who has missed Milwaukee’s first 20 games due to injury rehab following offseason wrist surgery, is set to debut, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
