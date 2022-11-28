Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Rail Union Bosses Warn of Election Consequences as Senate Approves Labor Deal to Prevent Strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
President Biden Signs Bill Into Law Averting Rail Worker Strike
[The stream has ended. Read CNBC's coverage of Biden signing the bill here. An earlier version of this story is below.]. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Despite his history as...
Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Waits on Supreme Court—Here's When Borrowers May Have to Start Paying Again
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to greenlight President Joe Biden's sweeping student debt forgiveness plan. Instead, the court said it will hear full oral arguments from both sides of the issue in February on an expedited basis. It will then issue a final ruling, per its official procedures, likely...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state's Senate seats
Illinois Senate Approves SAFE-T Act Changes, Sends New Proposal to House
The Illinois Senate voted to approve of some major changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Thursday, sending the proposed amendment to the controversial bill to the House. The vote comes one day after Illinois State Sen. Robert Peters filed an amendment to the act, which is set to eliminate cash bail in the state on Jan. 1, 2023.
