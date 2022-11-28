ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: What went wrong for Belgium in Group F?

Croatia and Belgium squared off in the final Group F matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which ended in a scoreless draw. With the draw, Croatia (1-2-0) advanced to the knockout stage and Belgium (1-1-1) was shockingly eliminated from the field. Croatia dominated from the first whistle, taking a...
AFP

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica

Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica on Thursday. It means Germany, who had not missed out on the knockout stages of a World Cup for 80 years until the 2018 tournament in Russia, have been bundled out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row. dwi/gj
The Guardian

Didier Deschamps needs a better plan than just relying on Kylian Mbappé

At kick-off against Tunisia, France were a team of opposites. On the pitch, they had produced an authoritative 4-1 win over Australia in their opening game and then edged past a Denmark team that had reached the semi-finals of the Euros last summer. Away from those assured performances, however, confusion has reigned in the France camp for some time.

