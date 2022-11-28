Christina Hall Declares She's 'So Sick' Of Being Judged By Mommy Shamers After Not Showing Son Hudson's Photo On Social Media

mega

Christina Hall has had enough! On Monday, November 28, the blonde babe, 39, shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband, Joshua Hall , and her three kids: Taylor , Brayden and Hudson . (She shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa , while she shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead .)

But in the photo, only Hudson's face wasn't shown — something the reality star explained via her Instagram Story.

"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me 'she was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL," she stated.

"There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please . Thank you," she continued.

Fans praised the HGTV star for speaking out about the ordeal . One person wrote, "This is cute. I like how you're handling an unfortunate situation," while another said, "I never comment on posts but personally I think you're the best! So happy for you that you've found true happiness. You go, girl!"

As OK! previously reported, Ant claimed Hall was "exploiting" their son by posting images online , court documents showed.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," Hall wrote of her ex.

"I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself,” she declared.