ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Declares She's 'So Sick' Of Being Judged By Mommy Shamers After Not Showing Son Hudson's Photo On Social Media

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QKuG_0jQF4UVO00
mega

Christina Hall has had enough! On Monday, November 28, the blonde babe, 39, shared a sweet photo of herself with her husband, Joshua Hall , and her three kids: Taylor , Brayden and Hudson . (She shares Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa , while she shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead .)

But in the photo, only Hudson's face wasn't shown — something the reality star explained via her Instagram Story.

"This will be the last time I talk about this ... Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me 'she was never told she couldn't post' ... Umm correct ... I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson ... I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me. This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL," she stated.

"There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screenshot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the '[know] it alls' can go back to his page please . Thank you," she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTRCV_0jQF4UVO00
@thechrtsinahall/instagram

Fans praised the HGTV star for speaking out about the ordeal . One person wrote, "This is cute. I like how you're handling an unfortunate situation," while another said, "I never comment on posts but personally I think you're the best! So happy for you that you've found true happiness. You go, girl!"

​​ ANT ANSTEAD POSTS PHOTOS OF 2-YEAR-OLD SON HUDSON AFTER TRYING TO BAN EX CHRISTINA HALL FROM DOING THE SAME

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lUPP_0jQF4UVO00
@thechristinahall/instagram

As OK! previously reported, Ant claimed Hall was "exploiting" their son by posting images online , court documents showed.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," Hall wrote of her ex.

"I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself,” she declared.

Comments / 26

mama
3d ago

Heres a solution: STOP POSTING!!! we all have cute pictures of kids, I havent posted 1 picture, and Im still ok! Geez! There are WAY bigger problems in the world, grow up already!

Reply(1)
9
rickmycritt
3d ago

I don't think she's being mommy shamed for not showing her kid I think she's being mommy shamed because she sleeps around with everybody in town and the kids have a new daddy every other week ....that might have something to do with it....

Reply(5)
9
Teresa Schmidt Hubert
3d ago

No big deal about not posting a picture of your child, it is safer for all.

Reply(1)
13
Related
People

Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos

"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jon Gosselin Responds to Son Collin's Shocking Criticism of Kate: get Her, Son!

On Monday, Collin Gosselin gave his first solo interview to Entertainment Tonight. And folks, it was a doozy. In a candid discussion about his upbringing, the pressures of child stardom, and the current state of his family, Collin revealed that his relationship with his mother is completely fractured. Collin’s father...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says

Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
The Independent

Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor

A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
Popculture

Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokes She Feels Like a 'Stuffed Turkey' in New Bump Photo

For all those people lamenting being stuffed after those Thanksgiving feasts, Meghan McCain has you beat. The pregnant former The View co-host snapped a mirror selfie before heading off for her holiday festivities, joking that she felt like a "stuffed turkey" as she awaits the arrival of her second child with husband Ben Domenech.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

161K+
Followers
5K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy