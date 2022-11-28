From a community page on Facebook to a globally-recognized platform that speaks to and engages youth culture, The Basement is in a league of its own. Its ability to tap fashion, music, art and politics has made it a biblical treasure to the hundreds of thousands that interact with its social platforms, a society that’s since been welcomed into the world of print media with The Basement’s own magazine. Enhancing its relationship with those it addresses, The Basement has also become a prolific collaborator — notably with New Balance — and today it announces its next drop, the New Balance 2002R “Stone Grey.”

