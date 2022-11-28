Read full article on original website
Nike Brings Back "Kiss My Airs" in the Air Max Plus
Is bringing back its “Kiss My Airs” collection, expanding the lineup with a brand new colorway for the Air Max Plus in a metallic silver and black colorway. The shoe arrives in its classic gradient light grey to dark grey mesh base. The Swoosh is highlighted in electric blue, while the TPU cage is in black, matching the toebox, laces, lining nad heel. The midsole, mudguards, tongues and heels are detailed in a grey safari print. The “Kiss My Airs” tag is seen on the lateral, featuring the “TN” branded heels. A blue ombre also highlights the arch area of the midsole nd continues to the outsole to round out the design.
King Kennedy Releases Tactical Boots Made From Persian Rug Scraps
Mikael Kennedy has built a name for himself in the fashion industry by being the go-to contact for sourcing and crafting one-of-a-kind Persian rugs. And this season, he’s taking his craft back into the realm of footwear to generate a collection of limited-edition tactical boots that are all made from antique rugs woven in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
The Basement's New Balance 2002R Becomes a Brutalist "Stone Grey" Stunner
From a community page on Facebook to a globally-recognized platform that speaks to and engages youth culture, The Basement is in a league of its own. Its ability to tap fashion, music, art and politics has made it a biblical treasure to the hundreds of thousands that interact with its social platforms, a society that’s since been welcomed into the world of print media with The Basement’s own magazine. Enhancing its relationship with those it addresses, The Basement has also become a prolific collaborator — notably with New Balance — and today it announces its next drop, the New Balance 2002R “Stone Grey.”
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 1 in "Neutral Grey"
Nike has just presented a fresh iteration of its Air Max 1 silhouette, and now the sneaker is coming packed with multi-colored outsoles and pom-pom laces. For the Swoosh, 2022 has been a year packed with anniversaries for several of its mainline silhouettes. One of which has been the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1, and with that, the shoe has dropped in various new iterations, with stand-outs coming in the form of the new “Magma Orange,” “Ale Brown,” and the “Liverpool” edition made in collaboration with Lebron James.
Official Images of the Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Colorways
AMBUSH and have forged a strong relationship and worked on a vast array of sneaker projects together, and they’re set to reunite for a batch of Air Force 1 Low colorways this holiday season. Sneak peeks at the kicks have been gradually rolling out onto sneaker-focused social accounts, but now we’ve got an official look at the brand’s forthcoming “Game Royal” and “Green” colorways courtesy of Nike.
Light Silver and Green Grace the Nike Air Max 97
In a year of celebrations for 50-year-old company , it has looked back to its pioneering sneakers throughout 2022 as iconic pairs such as Bruce Kilgore’s Air Force 1 celebrate their anniversaries. Another silhouette that continues to shine is the Japanese bullet train-inspired Air Max 97. Having turned 25 this year, the Air Max 97 has found itself in a variety of colorways with fan favorites such as the “Silver Bullet” making a return. Now, it looks to close out the year with yet another launch, this time in a monochromatic “Light Silver” look.
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Pack Adds a "Ceramic" Colorway to Its Arsenal
And its lifestyle catalog feature a lengthy list of iconic collaborations and collections, the latter of which includes the Dunk “Ugly Duckling” Pack that was introduced in 2001. Fast forward over 20 years later, this assemblage is being referenced once more this time on its Air Max 1 silhouette, and its “Ceramic” iteration has just been unveiled.
Our Legacy Recasts Its Fall 2022 Campaign As Box Tees
This past August, Stockholm-based brand Our Legacy launched its Fall 2022 collection with a campaign shot by Thomas Hauser. Now, the brand is recasting the campaign as limited edition box tees. Appearing in crisp white, the shirts feature three images from the Fall 2022 campaign on the front. On the...
Sans Gêne Embraces Personal Complexity With Second Collection
This past June, Los Angeles-based label Sans Gêne made its debut with an emphasis on contemporary unisex wares and a commitment to uplifting community. Now, the brand has returned for the Winter 2022 season with its second collection. In expanding the Sans Gêne (without reservation, discomfort or embarrassment) ethos,...
The North Face Celebrates 30 Years of the Nuptse Jacket
Few outerwear pieces are as esteemed, iconic, and seminal as the Nuptse from The North Face — which turns 30 years old this year. In celebration of this, TNF is releasing the ‘92 Nuptse collection; a stitch-for-stitch homage to the piece that started our love affair with the pioneering outdoors brand.
The 32 best under-eye concealers, according to celebrity makeup artists
Whether you’re in need of some brightening after a subpar night’s sleep, want to look extra flawless for a special occasion or just constantly battle dark circles, under-eye concealer is a makeup must-have. Makeup artists share their favorites for covering dark circles, wrinkles, under-eye bags and more.
The Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX "Trails End Brown" Now Has a Release Date
Update: Select retailers such as Asphaltgold have now shared a release date of December 8 for the. ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX “Trails End Brown.” It’s priced at €225 EUR (approx. $234 USD) and expected to launch via Nike as well. For more details, read the full story below.
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 Explores Camouflage Prints for FW22
Helly Hansen’s HH-118389225 is following up on its mountainous collection for Spring/Summer 2022 with a new collection for the Winter season that uses the brand’s 140 years of experience in crafting performance wear to present a capsule that is packed with functional quality. The new offering from HH...
nanamica Joins New Era for a GORE-TEX 59FIFTY Fitted Cap
When it comes to weatherproofing, GORE-TEX has operated as an industry leader for decades. Contributing to the world of fashion across jackets, bottoms, footwear and even hats, the brand’s product technologies are internationally renowned. Well familiar with GORE-TEX, outdoor-focused Japanese label nanamica utilizes the weatherproofing properties once again, this time in collaboration with famous American headwear brand New Era.
Space Available's 'Radical Fungi' Collection Promotes the Power of Biomaterials
After opening a future-focused biodesign museum in Bali earlier this year, creative platform (and newly-formed lifestyle brand) Space Available has dropped off its second-ever capsule collection, titled Radical Fungi. The imprint wants to play its part in building a circular future by exploring the potential of both waste and natural...
WACKO MARIA Presents Leopard-Print Beats Flex Earbuds
Following a “Defy the Noise” campaign earlier this year featuring leading soccer players currently participating in the Qatar World Cup, Beats by Dre now presents a collaboration with Japanese imprint WACKO MARIA. Reflecting the brand’s signature vibrant patterns found across its signature Hawaiian shirts and outwear, the special-edition WACKO MARIA x Beats Flex headphones are found in leopard print with a dual-toned cable.
Apple Celebrates Its New Jersey American Dream Store Opening With 1997 "Rainbow" Logo Revival
Apple has just revived the classic 1997 Apple “Rainbow” logo for the opening of its American Dream store in New Jersey. Located in the second-largest mall in the United States (3 million sq-ft) the announcement was met with a modern version of the classic logo which sees the flat illustration given a 3D helix effect.
Has Jerry Lorenzo Officially Started the Next Chapter of adidas Basketball?
In 2020, Jerry Lorenzo parted ways with Nike and forged a long-term partnership with the sportswear company’s biggest rival. . He was brought on to reshape the future of the Three Stripes’ basketball category as well as introduce a new Fear of God Athletics brand. And by the looks of this newly unveiled apparel capsule, we might finally be seeing the fruits of his labor from the past two years.
Up There Heads to Venice Beach for New Balance 2002R "Backyard Legends II" Collaboration
Australian boutique Up There Store has a knack for creating highly-sought after collaborations, and you can expect to find the same kind of hysteria upon the release of its next drop, the Up There x New Balance 2002R “Backyard Legends II.”. Following on from June’s first “Backyard Legends” installment,...
The Air Jordan 7 Releases in "Black Olive" This Month
As Nike wraps up its year of anniversaries, its Jordan Brand subsidiary is following suit. The Air Jordan 7 somewhat quietly celebrated its 30th year in business as the retro sneaker remains a staple in Air Jordan lineups each year. While the shoe didn’t receive as much attention as the Air Jordan 1 and 2, the latter of which had a standout year in terms of production, the Air Jordan 7 still played a key role with collaborations that included touches from Trophy Room, Bephies Beauty Supply and Quai 54.
