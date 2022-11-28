San Diego St., Middle Tenn. to battle in Hawaii Bowl

San Diego State and Middle Tennessee will meet in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24, the bowl game announced Monday.

The Aztecs (7-5) of the Mountain West are in a bowl game for the 12th time in 13 seasons, with the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season marking the lone miss.

“I’m excited that we get a chance to play one more time for our seniors,” San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke said in a news release. “I’m proud of the way our team has fought through adversity this year and to make another bowl game is a testament to their dedication and hard work. We’re looking forward to a playing a tough Middle Tennessee team and to spend a week in Hawaii.”

Middle Tennessee (7-5) of Conference USA has won its past three games. The Blue Raiders are in a bowl for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.

“I am extremely happy and proud for our team and especially our seniors that they can experience a bowl as prestigious at the Hawaii Bowl,” Blue Raiders coach Rick Stocksill said in a news release. “This will be an incredible experience for them, and they are very deserving considering all the adversity and accomplishments they have fought through and achieved this year. We are very excited for this opportunity and we can’t wait to get there and experience the Hawaiian culture.”

San Diego State and Middle Tennessee have never met.

This is the second bowl matchup to be officially announced. Miami (Ohio) and UAB will meet in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16.

–Field Level Media

