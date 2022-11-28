ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney out for rest of season

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Chicago Bears leading wide receiver Darnell Mooney is done for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s game.

It was reported Sunday that Mooney would likely require season-ending surgery on torn ligaments he suffered in his left ankle against the New York Jets. Bears coach Matt Eberflus confirmed the report Monday. He’ll be placed on injured reserve.

Mooney didn’t record a catch in the 31-10 loss to the Jets. The third-year pro has 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. He was leading the team in catches and receiving yards.

In 45 career games, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick has 182 catches for 2,179 yards and 10 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

