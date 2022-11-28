ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Scoresheet: Portland Winterhawks play Seattle on Wednesday

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X33Sa_0jQF4J2d00 Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Portland Winterhawks — Portland finally lost again last week, and it came to the worst team possible in a 6-1 falter to Seattle. The Hawks also dropped a game at Vancouver. This week, the 17-3-1-1 Winterhawks try to avenge the Seattle loss at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 by welcoming the Thunderbirds to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Victoria comes to town next at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and then Portland closes the week on the road at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Everett.

The Hawks have 36 points and sit atop the Western Hockey League Western Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers — After losing to Brooklyn to finish 1-3 on a road trip, Portland goes into a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 11-9. The Blazers hit the road for a back-to-back in L.A., but the 7:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday, Nov. 30 will be against the Lakers variety. Then it's two days off before a 6 p.m. tip Saturday, Dec. 3 at Utah followed the next day back at home at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to play Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQF4J2d00

College volleyball — Oregon will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Ducks (23-5, 17-3) finished the regular season with 13 consecutive wins, finishing second to Stanford in the Pac-12.

• Portland State just missed qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings fell to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament championship match, a five-set heartbreaker. PSU took two of the first three sets, but the Bears won the fourth set comfortably and took the decisive set 15-6. The Vikings (18-12) hope for a chance to play in the National Invitation Volleyball Tournament.

Linfield football — The Wildcats' season ended with 30-13 loss to Bethel University of Minnesota on Nov. 26 in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Bethel blanked Linfield's high-powered offense in the second half to pull away, twice intercepting passes in the end zone. Linfield finished the season 10-1.

Seattle Seahawks — After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle sits at 6-5 and second in the NFC West going into a big road matchup at the division-foe Los Angeles Rams. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Seattle Kraken — Seattle entered a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at the Los Angeles Kings at 13-5-3 (29 points). The Kraken are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at home to play Washington. Florida comes to town next at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 followed by Montreal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Portland Tribune

Portland men's basketball pushes blue bloods

In Phil Knight event, University of Portland hangs with elite competition three times.During the Thanksgiving weekend, some pretty good college basketball programs were in Portland that brought a bunch of compelling basketball. However, it wasn't only blue bloods that made a big impression during the PK85 extravaganza. A purple program from right here raised its profile over three games. The Portland Pilots only won one of their three games during the Phil Knight Invitational — a double-digit win over Villanova — but they hung right with two other elite programs in losses to then-top-ranked North Carolina and then 12th-ranked Michigan...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland

Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center. Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland set homicide record with a month to go in 2022

The 93rd homicide that happened on Nov. 23 beat the previous record of 92 set in 2021.Portland surpassed last year's record 92 homicides on Wednesday, Nov. 23, when the city recorded its 93rd homicide of the year. The victim, 45-year-old Raja McCallister, was shot and killed in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, police said in a statement. The 93 deaths include four people who were shot by Portland police and a man killed by a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy during a pursuit into Portland. The grim milestone comes nearly two years after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sparked ire among many...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Cops, Jiffy Lube partner on slowing catalytic converter thefts

As thefts rise across the country, law enforcement is hopeful the paint and engraving service will slow crime.Area law enforcement is hopeful that a blaze of neon paint and an engraved number on the most coveted part of gas-fueled cars, the catalytic converter, will stymie thefts in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington. Sheriff's offices in the four largest Portland metro-area counties and other local authorities have teamed up with oil change shop Jiffy Lube to provide an extra layer of prevention from machinery being stolen off local vehicles. The Portland metro area has, like most of the country, seen a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Busy life is best life for Portland's Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis

Married mother and Alaska Airlines flight attendant, project manager and union rep takes on new Rose Festival role.A couple years removed from attending St. Mary's Academy, and while studying at the University of Oregon, Contesa Diaz-Nicolaidis spent much of her time flying to and from Russia. She had started working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines at a young age — while still in college — and after some time working flights in Alaska out of Anchorage, Diaz-Nicolaidis got assigned the Russian routes aboard an McDonnell Douglas MD-80. At the time, it was pretty enjoyable, she said. It was...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022

It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with musics of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): THURSDAY, DEC. 1 • The 1975, Moda Center • "White Album Xmas," Alberta Rose Theatre • Nefesh Mountain, The Old Church • Phantoms, Wonder Ballroom FRIDAY, DEC. 2 • Avi Kaplan (Pentatonix), Revolution Hall •...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Crime closes Portland business

Rains PDX owner shuts down, can not take lawlessness in their Northeast neighborhood anymoreMarcy Landolfo opened Rains PDX in Northeast Portland in September 2019. But now, three years later, the store is permanently closed because crime in the area has gotten to be too much, she said. "Due to the constant and unrelenting criminal behavior coupled with escalating safety issues for our employees, we've decided to permanently close," a sign on the front door of their store at 77 N.E. Grand Ave, read in part. "My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some upcoming events to put on your radar: • The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month. • Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hwy. 26 closed by downed power lines west of Portland

ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Beatles gift 'White Album Xmas' smashes the holidays

Portlanders love the annual circus story act with a live playing of the Beatles' 'White Album' For many Portlanders, "The White Album Xmas" is their "Nutcracker," their annual ritual of music, movement and holiday merriment. No matter that they are crammed into the 400 seat Alberta Rose Theater. Hearing the Beatle's entire 30-song "White Album" played by a live band accompanied by a circus act telling a different Christmas story every year, gets people singing along and blundering out into the Alberta Street rain with giant smiles as they talk it over with friends. This is the 15th...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland settles protester police force lawsuit

The injunction that limits the use of force by the police is in effect for 14 months.Five protesters and Don't Shoot Portland, a community advocacy organization, have settled its lawsuit with the City of Portland over the force used by the Portland Police Bureau during 2020 protests, the Oregon Justice Resource Center said in a release Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed following the bureau's use of tear gas, crowd control devices and weaponry against racial justice and civil rights protestors. From May 2020 to Sept. 2020, the bureau reports its officers used force against protesters more than 6,000 times. This...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

The slightly weird museum of crafts

Art school PNCA hosts amusing show from Portland's mothballed Museum of Contemporary Craft, with focus on use, misuse Portland's Craft Museum, founded in 1937, went on a roller coaster ride after leaving its home in John's Landing in 2016. After many name changes, the Museum of Contemporary Craft's collection is in storage in a warehouse in Southeast Portland. The collection belongs to Willamette University of Salem, which also now runs the Pacific Northwest College of Art. Three PNCA curators had the run of the collection, to give a few of its 800 objects an airing in this post-lockdown, pro-screen...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Six findings from study on spending big to address homelessness

Taxpayer-funded programs to address homelessness might not have worked for the LA area, and the local plan is similar. Many reforms are needed to effectively reduce homelessness, according to a new study by the Portland-based ECONorthwest consulting firm. The study, commissioned by newly formed local Homeless Strategies and Solutions Initiative, looked at Measure H, a multi-billion dollar supportive services tax and spending measure approved by Los Angeles County voters in March 2017. It found that the vast majority of LA voters believe homelessness have gotten worse since the measure approved, despite the $1.8 billion it has raised and spent...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland poised to break annual homicide record

Police say 88 people have been killed so far in 2022, just two short of the record 90 last year.Portland is on the verge of breaking a tragic record. After two recent fatal shootings, the unofficial number of 2022 homicides stands at 88 on the morning of Nov. 25. That is just two short of the record 90 homicides in all of 2021 — with more than a month to go in the year. Both totals are far above the 20-year average of 28 homicides a year. "It's discouraging," said Lt. Ken Duilio of the Portland Police Bureau's Focused Intervention...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18

Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Two killed Wednesday night in Portland

The shootings happened about an hour apart in different parts of town, according to police.Police are investigating two killings in different parts of Portland on Wednesday night. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at around 7:50 p.m. Nov. 23 when Central Precinct officers responded to the 4200 block of Southeast 37th Avenue in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim. Despite attempting life-saving aid, the victim was declared...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Stage, music events opening

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.It's back to normal, as far as holiday celebrating, and Portland has a full schedule of stuff to do in the next six weeks. It began with "Elf The Musical" being staged in Lake Oswego, as well as "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" staging at The Armory. Watch for our Holiday Happenings each week through Christmas in the Portland Tribune, and also on our website, portlandtribune.com. Here's a rundown of events and attractions beginning in the next week: Things to see Shows already...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Starting Friday, celebrate Christmas at Portland's Grotto

'World's largest Christmas choral festival,' with more than 150 choirs, will perform over the course of 35 nights. The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens Friday, Nov. 25, at The Grotto's Christmas Festival of Lights opens tonight at 8840 N.E. Skidmore St., Portland. The annual event includes what is known as the world's largest Christmas choral festival. More than 150 choirs will perform over the course of 35 nights in the Chapel of Mary, with its cathedral-like acoustics, organizers said. The festival includes nightly puppet shows, caroling in the pavilion tent and music throughout the grounds, plus a massive array of Christmas lights and — new this year — a giant, walk-through Christmas tree. The festival will be open nightly through Dec. 30, except Christmas Day. Tickets are available at thegrotto.org. Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate for SnowCap, a local philanthropic organization providing food, clothing, advocacy and other services for people in need. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

More Oregonians than ever relying on free food services

The Sunshine Division of the Portland Police Bureau had its busiest day on Monday.More and more Oregon families are now relying on food banks and other free meal services. The Oregon Food Bank said 1.5 million people have sought food assistance in the state this year, which is double the number who relied on food banks before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sunshine Division of the Portland Police Bureau prepared the most food boxes in its 100 year history on Monday, Nov. 21. And the Blanchet House in Old Town said people are now driving up to it for meals. According...
PORTLAND, OR
