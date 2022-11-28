Scoresheet: Portland Winterhawks play Seattle on Wednesday

Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

Portland Winterhawks — Portland finally lost again last week, and it came to the worst team possible in a 6-1 falter to Seattle. The Hawks also dropped a game at Vancouver. This week, the 17-3-1-1 Winterhawks try to avenge the Seattle loss at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 by welcoming the Thunderbirds to Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Victoria comes to town next at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and then Portland closes the week on the road at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Everett.

The Hawks have 36 points and sit atop the Western Hockey League Western Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers — After losing to Brooklyn to finish 1-3 on a road trip, Portland goes into a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Clippers at 11-9. The Blazers hit the road for a back-to-back in L.A., but the 7:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday, Nov. 30 will be against the Lakers variety. Then it's two days off before a 6 p.m. tip Saturday, Dec. 3 at Utah followed the next day back at home at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 to play Indiana.

College volleyball — Oregon will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

The Ducks (23-5, 17-3) finished the regular season with 13 consecutive wins, finishing second to Stanford in the Pac-12.

• Portland State just missed qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. The Vikings fell to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Tournament championship match, a five-set heartbreaker. PSU took two of the first three sets, but the Bears won the fourth set comfortably and took the decisive set 15-6. The Vikings (18-12) hope for a chance to play in the National Invitation Volleyball Tournament.

Linfield football — The Wildcats' season ended with 30-13 loss to Bethel University of Minnesota on Nov. 26 in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Bethel blanked Linfield's high-powered offense in the second half to pull away, twice intercepting passes in the end zone. Linfield finished the season 10-1.

Seattle Seahawks — After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle sits at 6-5 and second in the NFC West going into a big road matchup at the division-foe Los Angeles Rams. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Seattle Kraken — Seattle entered a Tuesday, Nov. 29 matchup at the Los Angeles Kings at 13-5-3 (29 points). The Kraken are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at home to play Washington. Florida comes to town next at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 followed by Montreal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.