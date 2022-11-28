ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: Jordan Gonzalez Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0578O2_0jQF4I9u00

EXCLUSIVE: Jordan Gonzalez , who heavily recurred as Ash Romero in Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin , has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming second season of the HBO Max series, which was recently retitled Pretty Little Liars: Summer School .

Gonzalez’s Ash is a handsome transgender student at Millwood High and romantic interest to Minnie, played by Malia Pyles. The fan-favorite Ash is the first transmasculine character to be introduced in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l8Rl0_0jQF4I9u00
Jordan Gonzalez, Malia Pyles

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween) .

Per the Season 1 logline: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.

Bailee Madison also stars as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring executive produce. I. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars ), Michael Grassi, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based on Alloy’s bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.

Gonzalez also recurred in the second season of The L Word: Generation Q for Showtime He’s repped by A3 Artists Agency, Mosaic and attorney, Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Chevalier’ And ‘The Wilds’ Actor Alex Fitzalan Signs With Mosaic

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Alex Fitzalan (Chevalier) has signed with Mosaic for representation. Fitzalan is an Australian up-and-comer who will next be seen starring alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Samara Weaving in the Searchlight Pictures drama Chevalier, about the composer and violinist of the same name. The film written by Stefani Robinson and directed by Stephen Williams world premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and is set for release on April 7, 2023. Fitzalan made his U.S. screen debut in Sony’s supernatural horror Slender Man directed by Sylvain White, starring there alongside Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sincalir and...
Deadline

Riley Keough To Headline & EP ‘Under The Bridge’ Hulu Limited Series, Will Play Author Rebecca Godfrey

EXCLUSIVE: Riley Keough (The Terminal List) is set to star in and executive produce Under the Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. Keough will play the late author Godfrey in the adaptation of the 1997 true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. In the book, Godfrey takes readers into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy accused of the savage murder, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer. Related Story Limited Series Deliver Some Of 2022's Most Compelling TV With ‘Dahmer,’ The Patient‘ & ’Five Days At Memorial' Leading The Pack — Awardsline Related Story 'Career Opportunities In Murder And Mayhem'...
Deadline

‘Loki’: Kate Dickie Part Of Season 2 Cast Of Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alumna Kate Dickie quietly joined the Season 2 cast of Disney+ series Loki, sources tell Deadline Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract. Details about Dickie’s character are being kept under wraps but I hear she is playing a villain. Production on Season 2 of the breakout hit series has been completed. Loki Season 2 cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong and...
Deadline

Robert De Niro To Headline ‘Zero Day’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix

In what would be his first series regular television role, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is set to star in and executive produce Zero Day, a limited series from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, which is in development at Netflix, sources tell Deadline. Details are being kept under wraps, but we hear De Niro would play a former U.S. President in the political thriller. Series is written and executive produced by Newman, who is under an overall deal at Netflix, and Oppenheim, with a story by Newman. Oppenheim, journalist and author Michael Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also...
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Director Bridget Stokes Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Bridget Stokes has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The producer and director took home an Emmy earlier this year for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for her work on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, becoming the first Black woman to win the category. She directed every episode of Season 3 and co-executive produced the series. Stokes’ recently directed the film Boy Genius, which stars Miles Brown and Rita Wilson. The film has won several awards, including the Jury Award for “Best Family Film” at the Bentonville Film Festival and the Audience Award for “Best Family Film” at the Newport Beach Film Festival.  Related...
Deadline

David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50

David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
Deadline

Harvey Weinstein Is A “Degenerate Rapist” Who Used Hollywood “Power To Prey On Women”, Prosecutor Says In Closing Argument

“In 2005, who would have thought that the most powerful man in Hollywood was a closet rapist?” Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez asked jurors Wednesday in Harvey Weinstein’s West Coast rape trial. “Who could blame her for thinking that she could handle herself,” the prosecutor queried over now-California First Partner and trial Jane Doe #4 Jennifer Siebel Newsom in her closing argument. Related Story Danny Masterson Rape Case Retrial Set For March; "Fight Is Far From Over," Jane Does Say After Jury Hung On Charges – Update Related Story Peter Bart: 'She Said' Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning 'Spotlight'...
Deadline

Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare

Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
Deadline

Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen “Is Probably A Little Annoyed” She’s Doing A ‘Real Housewives’ Rewatch Podcast

Bethenny Frankel is an entrepreneur and philanthropist best known for starring in The Real Housewives of New York City. The reality TV star recently started a podcast where she talks about her experience on the Bravo series, which is something that Andy Cohen said he was surprised by as she has dissed the show since she left. While making an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Frankel addressed Cohen’s remarks and said that they are “pals” despite their differences of opinions. “We totally are pals,” she said. “And we take beach walks, and most of what we talk about on those...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Christine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79

Christine McVie, the honey-voiced singer, songwriter and keyboard player of the massively popular Fleetwood Mac, died today following a short illness. She was 79. Sharing both vocal duties and hit-writing with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham during the band’s 1970s and ’80s heyday, McVie carved out a niche for herself with such songs as “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head” and “Say You Love Me.” Related Story Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos Related Story Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85 Related Story Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans Her death was announced by her family and...
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
Deadline

Kanye West Suspended From Twitter For Rule Violation After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye’s return to Twitter was short-lived. A month after the controversial rapper’s account was restored as Elon Musk took over the social media platform, it was suspended again Thursday night following a tweet by West featuring an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. West’s Twitter account was initially locked temporarily for 12 hours after the offensive tweet, which was deleted. “I tried my best,” Musk tweeted. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” West’s account then disappeared with a “suspended” label over it. Earlier today, West drew condemnation for an appearance on...
Deadline

Gladys Knight Scripted Series In The Works With Cineflix

EXCLUSIVE: Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul who recorded hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” is gearing up for a scripted mini-series about her life. Knight has teamed up with Cineflix Productions to develop the series and she will exec produce through her Empress of Soul Productions banner. It’s suggested that the project could run similar to The Crown, taking on different periods of Knight’s life. If the project progresses, Knight would become the latest soul legend to have a series set around her; Cynthia Erivo starred as Aretha Franklin in the third iteration of...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Brad William Henke Dies: ‘Orange Is The New Black’, ‘Justified’ & ‘Dexter’ Actor Was 56

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who segued to acting and appeared in TV series including Orange Is the New Black, Justified and Lost and such films as Pacific Rim and World Trade Center, has died. He was 56. His family said Henke died in his sleep November 29, but no cause was given. Born on April 10, 1966, in Columbus, NE, and raised in Littleton, CO, Henke played college football at the University of Arizona, where he was team captain and an All-Academic student journalist. Drafted by the New York Giants in 1989, he went on to play...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Ana Cabrera Expected To Depart CNN For NBC News

Ana Cabrera, who anchors CNN Newsroom on weekdays at 1 PM ET, is expected to depart the network, with sources saying that she is eyeing a new role at NBCUniversal. Her anticipated exit was not part of the significant layoffs that CNN announced this week, according to a source. Spokespersons for CNN and NBC News declined comment. Cabrera joined CNN in 2013, based in Denver, before anchoring CNN Newsroom. She previously was an anchor for WGMH-TV, the ABC affiliate in Denver, and was an anchor and reporter at NBC and Fox affiliates in Spokane, WA. NBC News recently signed other CNN staffers,...
Deadline

‘The Masked Singer’ Names Its Season 8 Winner

There were some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer premiered this year. But tonight’s finale of this segment of the show ended in the usual way. Under the new format announced by the network, each episode of the celebrity singing contest featured the usual performances by elaborately disguised celebrities. But for the first time, only one contestant moved on from each episode. Tonight, only one became the champion. SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE: The winner of Season 8 was Glee alum, Olivier award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley, who was portrayed...
Deadline

‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Hilarie Burton & Sophia Bush Reveal They Were Pressured To Do Racy Maxim Cover

Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush, former stars of One Tree Hill, are opening up about the drama behind the scenes on the racy Maxim magazine cover. The actors revealed that they were pressured and threatened into posing for the publication. In the newest episode of their Drama Queens podcast, Burton and Bush talked about the episode where the latter’s character Brooke takes photos of Danneel Ackles’ Rachel for Maxim. “I was specifically pulled aside and told that our male numbers in viewership skyrocketed when [my character] Peyton got her ass kicked by Derek,” Burton said. “So what you’ll see, there’s a pattern...
Deadline

‘Christina In The Country’ Gets Premiere Date On HGTV & Christina Hall Calls It Her “New Favorite Project Ever”

Christina Hall is trading the California coast for a Tennessee farm in Christina in the Country. The designer is expanding her business across the country in the Christina on the Coast spinoff that is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. “My new favorite project EVER,” Hall posted on Instagram. “I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home. We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘SNL’: Steve Martin & Martin Short, ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler To Host Final Shows Of The Year

Saturday Night Live is closing out the year with three back-to-back episodes. Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to co-host together, with Elvis star Austin Butler hosting the final show of 2022. The news comes after Nope star Keke Palmer was set as host of the December 3 show with SZA as musical guest. Related Story Keke Palmer Is "Thrilled To The Moon" About Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' & Amy Schumer Is Helping Her Prep Related Story 'Planes, Trains And Automobiles' 4K Ultra HD With Deleted Scenes From John Hughes Archive Released Related Story 'Elvis' Star Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann & Gail Berman On The "Terror"...
Deadline

Deadline

143K+
Followers
40K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy