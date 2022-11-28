ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3f8u_0jQF4GOS00 Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots

The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center.

Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not three.

Early in the second half, officials called Portland's Joey St. Pierre for a flagrant foul on a Sissoko dunk. Officials incorrectly let Sissoko shoot the and-one free throw followed by two shots for the flagrant foul. He should have only had one extra free throw for the flagrant foul.

After the foul shots, Michigan State correctly retained possession and A.J. Hoggard made a layup. The seven-point possession turned a four-point Pilots lead into a three-point Spartans' lead.

"That was a big thing, obviously. I mean, in a one-point game, you lose, they have a seven-point play and you lose by one," Portland's Tyler Robertson said after the game. "It's a big turning point in the game. I felt like they got a lot of momentum out of that, too."

Of course, it's impossible to know how the later stages of the game might have played out with a different score. The Pilots seemed to have a good perspective despite their frustration over that call, and over a possible foul that wasn't called as Robertson gathered for a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQF4GOS00

"Personally, yeah, I think I got fouled," Robertson said of the dramatic game's final play. "But that's up to (the referees) to decide at the end of the day. They don't try and tell us how to play basketball, so we shouldn't try to tell them how to ref."

During his postgame press conference, Legans, who vented vocally at the officials at the end of the emotional loss, apologized for his behavior.

"I apologize for that. Shouldn't have went after the refs after the game. That's bad," Legans said. "It's just a bad look. I shouldn't have done that. I should have kept my composure better like I tell my players. So, I apologize."

On Monday, Leykam tweeted that he appreciates that Collins was up front about the officiating error. Leykam also tweeted that Legans and the Pilots have moved on to preparing for three home games over the next eight days.

On Monday, Robertson was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week after averaging 14.7 points, eight assists and five rebounds over three games. Additionally, the Pilots' Alden Applewhite was named WCC Freshman of the Week. A Memphis native who played a couple games last season at Mississippi State, Applewhite scored a career-high 16 points against Michigan State and went 14 for 14 from the foul line over the three Phil Knight Invitational games.

Portland NAIA school Multnomah University takes on the Pilots at Chiles Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. North Dakota visits at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and New Orleans at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Star Addresses 'Culture' Problem

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been battling through a foot injury all season and decided to clap back after a Buckeyes fan questioned the program's culture. The culture here is just fine. You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Has Shocking Admission On Jim Harbaugh

SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum has long been one of Jim Harbaugh's harshest critics. But after Michigan's second straight win over Ohio State, even Finebaum had to give the Wolverines head coach praise for what he's created in Ann Arbor. Appearing on "Get Up" Monday morning, Finebaum was extremely complimentary...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State President Decision

Times are pretty tough at Ohio State right now. On Saturday, Ohio State lost to Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes are likely out of the College Football Playoff race with the loss, barring some help this weekend. On Monday, the Columbus Dispatch reported that the school's president,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy