Yes, Michigan State got an extra free throw in win at Portland

Leykam: Officials errored on seven-point play in second half of No. 12-ranked Spartans' one-point win over Pilots

The officials errored by giving Michigan State three foul shots during what turned out to be a seven-point possession for the Spartans on Sunday in a game MSU won 78-77 over the Portland Pilots in a men's basketball game at Chiles Center.

Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam on Twitter said Monday that JD Collins, who assigned the officials for the Phil Knight Invitational, told him after the game that there should have been only two foul shots for Mady Sissoko, not three.

Early in the second half, officials called Portland's Joey St. Pierre for a flagrant foul on a Sissoko dunk. Officials incorrectly let Sissoko shoot the and-one free throw followed by two shots for the flagrant foul. He should have only had one extra free throw for the flagrant foul.

After the foul shots, Michigan State correctly retained possession and A.J. Hoggard made a layup. The seven-point possession turned a four-point Pilots lead into a three-point Spartans' lead.

"That was a big thing, obviously. I mean, in a one-point game, you lose, they have a seven-point play and you lose by one," Portland's Tyler Robertson said after the game. "It's a big turning point in the game. I felt like they got a lot of momentum out of that, too."

Of course, it's impossible to know how the later stages of the game might have played out with a different score. The Pilots seemed to have a good perspective despite their frustration over that call, and over a possible foul that wasn't called as Robertson gathered for a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds.

"Personally, yeah, I think I got fouled," Robertson said of the dramatic game's final play. "But that's up to (the referees) to decide at the end of the day. They don't try and tell us how to play basketball, so we shouldn't try to tell them how to ref."

During his postgame press conference, Legans, who vented vocally at the officials at the end of the emotional loss, apologized for his behavior.

"I apologize for that. Shouldn't have went after the refs after the game. That's bad," Legans said. "It's just a bad look. I shouldn't have done that. I should have kept my composure better like I tell my players. So, I apologize."

On Monday, Leykam tweeted that he appreciates that Collins was up front about the officiating error. Leykam also tweeted that Legans and the Pilots have moved on to preparing for three home games over the next eight days.

On Monday, Robertson was named West Coast Conference Player of the Week after averaging 14.7 points, eight assists and five rebounds over three games. Additionally, the Pilots' Alden Applewhite was named WCC Freshman of the Week. A Memphis native who played a couple games last season at Mississippi State, Applewhite scored a career-high 16 points against Michigan State and went 14 for 14 from the foul line over the three Phil Knight Invitational games.

Portland NAIA school Multnomah University takes on the Pilots at Chiles Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday. North Dakota visits at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and New Orleans at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.