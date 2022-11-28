Read full article on original website
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Binance Enters Japanese Market, Acquires JFSA Registered Sakura Exchange BitCoin
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced it has “acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), the Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider.”. Through this acquisition, Binance enters “the Japanese market, as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated...
Clear Street Introduces Proprietary Trading System ATLAS for Securities Lending Market
The Securities Lending market is large — “with more than $2.7 trillion in assets on loan as of 2021 and revenue of $5.45 billion, an increase of 19% year over year,” according to an update shared with CI. Its major function of “facilitating lending and borrowing of...
BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
Payment Fraud Market Is Suited to Wide-Scale Deployment of Fraud Prevention Systems: Juniper Research
The payment fraud market faces “a number of challenges which makes it uniquely suited to the wide-scale deployment of fraud prevention systems,” according to an update from Juniper Research. The update from Juniper Research notes that one major feature that AI systems possess is “the ability to scale...
FTX Resumes Payments of Employees, Meanwhile Sam Bankman-Fried Keeps Telling People He is Still Looking for a Bailout
According to bankruptcy managers, FTX and most of its subsidiaries are resuming ordinary course payments of salary and benefits to employees worldwide as well as payments to certain non-US contractors and service providers. New FTX CEO John J. Ray III said:. “With the Court’s approval of our First Day motions...
Microfinance Firm, A Credit, from Kazakhstan Joins the PeerBerry Platform
A microfinance company, A Credit, launched by Aventus Group in the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022, joins the PeerBerry platform. A Credit will “offer PeerBerry investors investments in short-term loans with an 11.5% annual return.” A Credit loans offered to PeerBerry investors “include a buyback and a group guarantee.”
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Support Business Growth
ClearBank, which claims to be the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced they will “collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution.”. Through...
Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino Comments on Binance Recovery Fund
Binance recently announced the creation of an “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the collateral damage it has caused to the cryptocurrency industry. Several other platforms have indicated they have been impacted by the bankruptcy of FTX, and several have shut down due to the contagion.
Regtech Shield Raises $20 Million Series B, OurCrowd Joins Round
Shield, an Israel-based Regtech, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Macquarie Capital and joined by UBS Next, and Mindset. Notably, global securities crowdfunding platform OurCrowd backed the funding round after participating in the Series A. Shield is a communication and compliance platform that...
Apple Pay Booms, Grows by 63%
Apple Pay, the Fintech service offered by the eponymous tech firm Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is growing at a rapid pace, according to a report compiled by Salesforce. Asking the question of which payment type saw the fastest adoption in 2022, Apple Pay delivered a whopping 63% increase. In comparison:. Credit card...
UK’s Assetz Capital Shares Important Update Regarding the Access Accounts
Over the last year, the team at Assetz Capital have finally seen “substantial rises” in bank interest rates after well over ten years of them “languishing at near zero levels.”. Assetz Capital noted in a blog post that this has led to the Access Accounts “becoming less...
bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application
Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
Finastra, Clinc to Enhance Digital Engagement, Reduce Service Agent Workload
Finastra announced that Clinc, the conversational AI specialist serving global financial institutions, will “deliver its Virtual Banking Assistant technology fully integrated within Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking platform.”. The application “enables Finastra’s bank and credit union customers, utilizing Fusion Digital Banking as their digital platform, to increase digital engagement...
Asian Platform Funding Societies Tops THB 1 Billion in Thailand
Singapore-based Funding Societies has surpassed THB 1 Billion (USD $27.8 million) in online lending in Thailand, according to a note from the company. Funding Societies secured a license in Thailand in 2021. Funding Societies is a platform providing access to capital for SMEs in multiple Asian countries. Funding Societies is...
UK’s Online Pension Provider PensionBee Teams Up with Speakers Trust
UK’s online pension provider, PensionBee (which has reached £3 billion in assets under administration), has partnered with specialist communication charity, Speakers Trust, in order “to help unlock greater confidence in the workplace when public speaking, by utilizing essential communication techniques.”. The two organizations have “collaborated on a...
Mintos Takes More Granular Approach to Displaying Risk Scores, Should Increase Transparency
The team at Mintos are pleased to announce an improvement to how the Mintos Risk Score is displayed on the platform. Previously, they displayed Mintos Risk Scores “as whole numbers, for example, 7. But now, [they] display all Mintos Risk Scores rounded to one decimal place, such as 7.2.”
Fintech Adyen Empowers Accounting Platform Moneybird to Provide Financial Services
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that software as a service (SaaS) platform, Moneybird, is the latest customer “utilizing its newly launched suite of embedded financial products.”. Designed to simplify accounting processes for entrepreneurs, Moneybird facilitates bookkeeping needs “ranging from vendor...
Kraken to Slash Employee Count by 1100 Individuals
Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange according to Coinmarketcap, has decided to reduce its workforce by 1100 employees representing approximately 30% of its headcount. The reduction in employees was revealed in a blog post today by Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell. Powell said the move was due to the...
Coinsquare Apparently the Target of Hack, No Passwords Pilfered, Funds Safe
According to multiple reports, Coinsquare, a top Canadian crypto exchange, was the target of a hack where customer information was taken, but no passwords or funds were stolen. Coinsquare is Canada’s first IIROC-regulated crypto marketplace. On November 19th, Coinsquare said they witnessed “unusual activity” on their exchange – never...
