ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Enters Japanese Market, Acquires JFSA Registered Sakura Exchange BitCoin

Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced it has “acquired 100% of Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), the Japanese-registered crypto exchange service provider.”. Through this acquisition, Binance enters “the Japanese market, as a Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) regulated...
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL: Bread Financial, Versatile Credit to Introduce Buy Now, Pay Later to the Versatile Platform

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a “tech-forward” financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, announced a new relationship with Versatile Credit Inc., a provider of innovative solutions “linking bank lenders with consumers applying for credit in retail stores.”. Through Versatile Credit’s...
OHIO STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Microfinance Firm, A Credit, from Kazakhstan Joins the PeerBerry Platform

A microfinance company, A Credit, launched by Aventus Group in the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2022, joins the PeerBerry platform. A Credit will “offer PeerBerry investors investments in short-term loans with an 11.5% annual return.” A Credit loans offered to PeerBerry investors “include a buyback and a group guarantee.”
crowdfundinsider.com

ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Support Business Growth

ClearBank, which claims to be the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, announced they will “collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution.”. Through...
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino Comments on Binance Recovery Fund

Binance recently announced the creation of an “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the collateral damage it has caused to the cryptocurrency industry. Several other platforms have indicated they have been impacted by the bankruptcy of FTX, and several have shut down due to the contagion.
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech Shield Raises $20 Million Series B, OurCrowd Joins Round

Shield, an Israel-based Regtech, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Macquarie Capital and joined by UBS Next, and Mindset. Notably, global securities crowdfunding platform OurCrowd backed the funding round after participating in the Series A. Shield is a communication and compliance platform that...
crowdfundinsider.com

Apple Pay Booms, Grows by 63%

Apple Pay, the Fintech service offered by the eponymous tech firm Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is growing at a rapid pace, according to a report compiled by Salesforce. Asking the question of which payment type saw the fastest adoption in 2022, Apple Pay delivered a whopping 63% increase. In comparison:. Credit card...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Assetz Capital Shares Important Update Regarding the Access Accounts

Over the last year, the team at Assetz Capital have finally seen “substantial rises” in bank interest rates after well over ten years of them “languishing at near zero levels.”. Assetz Capital noted in a blog post that this has led to the Access Accounts “becoming less...
crowdfundinsider.com

bolttech and Max Solution to Offer Insurance on the Max Me Application

Insurtech bolttech has partnered with Max Solution Service Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of PTG and the company behind Max Card, to offer insurance on the card’s Max Me application. The Max Me app will provide Max Card customers with a simple way to purchase insurance including travel, vehicle, accident...
crowdfundinsider.com

Finastra, Clinc to Enhance Digital Engagement, Reduce Service Agent Workload

Finastra announced that Clinc, the conversational AI specialist serving global financial institutions, will “deliver its Virtual Banking Assistant technology fully integrated within Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking platform.”. The application “enables Finastra’s bank and credit union customers, utilizing Fusion Digital Banking as their digital platform, to increase digital engagement...
crowdfundinsider.com

Asian Platform Funding Societies Tops THB 1 Billion in Thailand

Singapore-based Funding Societies has surpassed THB 1 Billion (USD $27.8 million) in online lending in Thailand, according to a note from the company. Funding Societies secured a license in Thailand in 2021. Funding Societies is a platform providing access to capital for SMEs in multiple Asian countries. Funding Societies is...
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Online Pension Provider PensionBee Teams Up with Speakers Trust

UK’s online pension provider, PensionBee (which has reached £3 billion in assets under administration), has partnered with specialist communication charity, Speakers Trust, in order “to help unlock greater confidence in the workplace when public speaking, by utilizing essential communication techniques.”. The two organizations have “collaborated on a...
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Adyen Empowers Accounting Platform Moneybird to Provide Financial Services

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that software as a service (SaaS) platform, Moneybird, is the latest customer “utilizing its newly launched suite of embedded financial products.”. Designed to simplify accounting processes for entrepreneurs, Moneybird facilitates bookkeeping needs “ranging from vendor...
crowdfundinsider.com

Kraken to Slash Employee Count by 1100 Individuals

Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange according to Coinmarketcap, has decided to reduce its workforce by 1100 employees representing approximately 30% of its headcount. The reduction in employees was revealed in a blog post today by Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell. Powell said the move was due to the...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinsquare Apparently the Target of Hack, No Passwords Pilfered, Funds Safe

According to multiple reports, Coinsquare, a top Canadian crypto exchange, was the target of a hack where customer information was taken, but no passwords or funds were stolen. Coinsquare is Canada’s first IIROC-regulated crypto marketplace. On November 19th, Coinsquare said they witnessed “unusual activity” on their exchange – never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy