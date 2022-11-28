ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Holiday Cheer time is here

By Pamplin Media Group
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwHQe_0jQF4A6600 Time to share your favorite family photos with your favorite local newspaper - us.

The holidays are all about traditions. And one tradition the community has counted on for two decades is our annual "Holiday Cheer" family photo edition.

This is your chance to spread some local holiday cheer by sharing your great family photos with your friends and neighbors.

The 2021 edition featured more than 250 people and pets filling 6 pages of the newspaper.

"This is by far one of our more popular issues," said publisher J. Brian Monihan said. "Readers always tell us how much they enjoy seeing the great variety and very funny family photos that people share with us."

One thing to clarify is that photos don't have to be specific to the holidays. We really just want to be able to share your beautiful family with the community, so any family photo will do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQF4A6600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjWqV_0jQF4A6600 Growing in popularity is the number of holiday pet photos that are sent in each year. We assume that pet owners are sending these in, but in case it is Fido or Fifi submitting these, please ask them to include their human in the photo too. This is not required but it does increase the enjoyment factor for our readers to see how closely pets resemble the rest of their family.

All family photos submitted will appear in the paper published the week of Christmas. To make it easy, you can email your family photo to holidaycheer@pamplinmedia.com with the subject line "Holiday Cheer."

Holiday family photos can also be mailed to: Pamplin Media Holiday Cheer, P.O. Box 548, Lake Oswego, OR 97034.

Please be sure to include the names of the people or animals in your photo, as well as a short one-sentence message. Please also include your phone number in case we have any questions.

The deadline to submit your family photo is Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v07g1_0jQF4A6600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
PORTLAND, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Tradition continues to die with the LOHS Homecoming Parade

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during my time at LOHS, it’s that we’re a school of tradition. And no, I’m not just talking about the tradition of seniors getting to sit at the front at football games (although, that is very important). I’m talking about the traditions that hold together the Lake Oswego community and date back to the founding of our school in 1951.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: KATU's Helen Raptis stars as Erma Bombeck

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some upcoming events to put on your radar: • The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month on its website, pamplinmedia.com/portland-tribune-features. In December, it's titled "Live Music: Portland concert schedule December 2022." Please check it out — each and every month. • Returning with a production livestreamed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Triangle Productions puts on the live version of "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End," starring Helen Raptis, Dec. 1-17 at The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza. Raptis plays the famed humorist...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18

Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?

Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
OREGON CITY, OR
upbeacon.com

OPINION: Your favorite song says more than you realize

The weather app lied to me. What I thought was an overcast prediction turned into an 85 degree roast. Either way, I didn’t think I’d be standing outside the library for four hours trying to get people to write on this damn whiteboard. An undesirable occupational hazard, but I guess that’s what comes with the job.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned

Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Donate to those in need at Wilsonville holiday drives

The city will be holding a toy drive and accepting filled stockings for Wilsonville seniorsIt's giving season, and the city of Wilsonville's Parks and Recreation Department is asking for donations to help community members of all ages celebrate the holidays. Toy drive The city will hold its ninth annual toy drive this year benefitting children in Clackamas County. Those who wish to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys appropriate for ages 2-18 to the Parks and Recreations Administration Building, located at 29600 Park Place in Wilsonville, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the toy drive...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Canby Herald

Harefest announces bands, improvements for 2023

The annual tribute band festival will again be at the fairgrounds and there will be some additions to the mix.Harefest, the annual tribute band music festival and camp-out at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, returns July 14-15, 2023. This year's line-up includes tributes to Queen, Journey, Pink Floyd, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Heart, Eagles, Boston and Beastie Boys, Motley Crue, Foreigner, Van Halen, Blondie, Fleetwood Mac, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Miller Band, Hall & Oates, Doobie Brothers and Spinal tap. This is the second year the festival will be held at the fairgrounds, which includes an...
CANBY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner Seeds Oregon’s Next Food Revolution at Okta

Thirteen years ago, when he wheeled into Portland in a beat-up Chrysler, Matthew Lightner wasn't planning a food coup. Or was he? Portland had Higgins, maverick food trucks, and fun-loving meat slayers. At 28, the preternaturally gifted Lightner had experience, techniques, and ideas gleaned at Europe's most advanced restaurants. As a forager-chef at Castagna, he dared to ask, “Who are we? What can we be?” The answers arrived in a nervy, nature-based cuisine somewhere between James Beard and the outer rings of Saturn.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Garden Club to hold Christmas 'swag sale' Dec. 3

A Christmas swag is similar to a wreath, but in a teardrop shape rather than a circle. For the first time in more than two years, the Wilsonville Garden Club is holding its annual Christmas "Swag Sale" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Wilsonville Library. A swag is similar to a wreath, but in a teardrop shape rather than a circle. About 25 members of the garden club gathered at the Charbonneau Country Club Nov. 3 to make the Christmas decorations, and it all starts with a foam block. The kind used for floral...
WILSONVILLE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
391
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy