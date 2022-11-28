Holiday Cheer time is here

Time to share your favorite family photos with your favorite local newspaper - us.

The holidays are all about traditions. And one tradition the community has counted on for two decades is our annual "Holiday Cheer" family photo edition.

This is your chance to spread some local holiday cheer by sharing your great family photos with your friends and neighbors.

The 2021 edition featured more than 250 people and pets filling 6 pages of the newspaper.

"This is by far one of our more popular issues," said publisher J. Brian Monihan said. "Readers always tell us how much they enjoy seeing the great variety and very funny family photos that people share with us."

One thing to clarify is that photos don't have to be specific to the holidays. We really just want to be able to share your beautiful family with the community, so any family photo will do.

Growing in popularity is the number of holiday pet photos that are sent in each year. We assume that pet owners are sending these in, but in case it is Fido or Fifi submitting these, please ask them to include their human in the photo too. This is not required but it does increase the enjoyment factor for our readers to see how closely pets resemble the rest of their family.

All family photos submitted will appear in the paper published the week of Christmas. To make it easy, you can email your family photo to holidaycheer@pamplinmedia.com with the subject line "Holiday Cheer."

Holiday family photos can also be mailed to: Pamplin Media Holiday Cheer, P.O. Box 548, Lake Oswego, OR 97034.

Please be sure to include the names of the people or animals in your photo, as well as a short one-sentence message. Please also include your phone number in case we have any questions.

The deadline to submit your family photo is Friday, Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m.