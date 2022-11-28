The Toy Store won’t let inflation ruin holiday shopping

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- Families were eager to start their early Christmas shopping without letting inflation get in the way.

The Toy Store has worked to keep prices as low as possible to compete with big box chains during this time.

But this local business, like any other, has had it’s fair shares with battling inflation and they have felt it a time or two throughout this year.

“Inflations definitely had an effect on all of us, from business owners down to consumers and our customers here,” said Ken Helsper, The Toy Store manager. “All we can do is keep persevering, trying to work with our community, trying to keep our prices as low as possible to keep people as happy as possible.”

The inflation wave has been hitting the store sporadically throughout the year. And over this past summer, it saw a drop in customers, but were happy to see the store full throughout the day.

Helsper says all of the employees at The Toy Store enjoy helping people find the perfect gifts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.