CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
08-14-16-29-32
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
Pick 3 Midday
0-3-0
(zero, three, zero)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
