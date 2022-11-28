Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
localocnews.com
Your Holiday Guide
The annual boutique at Roger’s Gardens is not to be missed. What do you get when you combine a winter wonderland with Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory? The Christmas Boutique at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. Every year, the lavish holiday event lets guests pick scrumptious ornaments and other festive treats right off the trees. No golden ticket needed.
localocnews.com
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
localocnews.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood to hold Cocoa with a Deputy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Join the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Department for their second annual Cocoa with a Deputy and Project Shepherd Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Bank, featuring:. Free hot cocoa and more!. A special meet-and-greet with Santa in front of the decorated...
localocnews.com
The Forehans named 2022 Youth Center Family of the Year
The Youth Center is proud to announce our 2022 Family of the Year, Los Alamitos local family the Forehans! On December 2, 2022, the entire Forehan family – Chris, his son and daughter-in-law Joey and Charlene, and their sons Liam and Shane – were front and center in the Seal Beach Annual Christmas parade representing the Youth Center.
localocnews.com
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event
Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
localocnews.com
St. Irenaeus Music Ministry to hold Noel Night Concert on December 9, 2022
All are invited to enjoy a festive holiday concert presented by St. Irenaeus Music Ministry, led by Music Director, Anthony Kocal, at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9th in St. Irenaeus Church, 5201 Evergreen Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. There will be songs by the Saint Irenaeus Parish Choir, the Filipino Catholic Federation Choir, the Youth Choir, and the small group, Fully Alive, as well as Christmas sing-a-longs. This event is free to the public, but donations are welcome. The theme this year is “Hope is Born.” Let your spirits soar with the gift of music to welcome the birth of the baby, Jesus. Light refreshments will be available on the patio after the concert.
localocnews.com
Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24
This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
localocnews.com
Deck the halls, but do it safely
If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
localocnews.com
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary
The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
localocnews.com
NBPD Chief Jon Lewis Retires After Three Decades in Newport Beach: Time for Family & Surfing
It will be a minimum of 31 years before anyone can match the unique record set by soon-to-be retiring Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis. In the 116 years since Newport Beach was founded, there have been 10 police chiefs. Only Lewis, 50, has ascended to the top job after having begun his law enforcement career as an 18-year-old police cadet—in Newport Beach.
localocnews.com
SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS GIRL SCOUTS OF OC
FUND DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS. GIRL SCOUTS OF ORANGE COUNTY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. Husain will rally Orange County to invest in Girl Scouts who will change the world. Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC) announced today the appointment of Shaheen Husain to its executive team as Chief Development...
localocnews.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
localocnews.com
Small businesses convene for red tape cutting listening tour
As chair of the California State Assembly Select Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris convened local small business owners for a discussion on how to best cut red tape, the challenges businesses face and ways government can make the path forward smoother. Since the pandemic, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris has secured $85 million in state funding for 7,154 entrepreneurs in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Laguna Woods. And by authoring AB 2019, she codified a 25% requirement for the State to contract with small businesses.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, December 2, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College
On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
localocnews.com
O.C. charter school seeking help with construction costs
The Orange County Classical Academy is asking for help in construction cost, adding up to 2.4 million. “We did not anticipate this large of debt. We are reaching out to supporters of our mission to donate and help cover these costs,” said Rebecca Holz, campaign organizer. The school’s goal...
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, November 21 to November 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. November 21, 2022. Mail Theft –...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police to host “Surviving Gun Violence” presentation
The Seal Beach Police Department will be hosting a free presentation on “Surviving Gun Violence.”. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, in partnership with the McGaugh Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, the Seal Beach Police Department will be hosting a presentation on Surviving Gun Violence. This presentation will:. Provide strategies...
Comments / 0