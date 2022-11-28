All are invited to enjoy a festive holiday concert presented by St. Irenaeus Music Ministry, led by Music Director, Anthony Kocal, at 7 p.m., Friday, December 9th in St. Irenaeus Church, 5201 Evergreen Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. There will be songs by the Saint Irenaeus Parish Choir, the Filipino Catholic Federation Choir, the Youth Choir, and the small group, Fully Alive, as well as Christmas sing-a-longs. This event is free to the public, but donations are welcome. The theme this year is “Hope is Born.” Let your spirits soar with the gift of music to welcome the birth of the baby, Jesus. Light refreshments will be available on the patio after the concert.

