ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
richmondobserver

RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Man, woman wanted in Cumberland County for thefts, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21. On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy