richmondobserver
RCSO: Alleged motorcycle thief leads deputies on pursuit through East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — A young man is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly leading deputies on a chase with a stolen motorcycle. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Community Impact Team were in East Rockingham Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they noticed a motorcycle that matched the description of one that was reported stolen.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek 2 men who may have info about November slaying
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies want to speak to two men who they said may have information about a fatal shooting last month in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that they want to speak to Marlin Henry Revels, 39, of Fayetteville, and Tyler Culbreth, 23, of Parkton in Robeson County.
Rockingham man dead after apparent suicide in Goldsboro prison
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — An inmate is dead after an apparent suicide in Goldsboro. Officials said Jeremy Dillon, 36, was found in his cell unresponsive at Neuse Correctional Institution shortly before 12 p.m. EMS was called as first responders at the prison performed life-saving measures. Dillon was declared dead around...
cbs17
Johnston County man found asleep in stolen Mustang in Wake Forest: sheriff
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of vehicle robberies and break-ins across multiple North Carolina counties have led to multiple charges for a 33-year-old Benson man. Christopher Lee Martin was found sleeping in one of the missing cars around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Wake Forest with a stolen firearm also in his possession, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
cbs17
Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
cbs17
Man, woman wanted in Cumberland County for thefts, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21. On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.
cbs17
Active shooter ‘swatting call’ at Fayetteville high school was a hoax, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the continuance of what the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said is a “trend of fake 911 calls of active shooters” across the nation, a hoax call was made Thursday morning at a high school in Fayetteville. A 911 call claimed that...
cbs17
Drug charges for Fayetteville man busted with cocaine, ecstasy, 5 guns, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in custody after deputies say they busted him with nearly 25 grams of cocaine, five doses of ecstasy and five guns. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Andre Ervin Blount Jr. was arrested Thursday on five drug charges and is being held at the county’s detention center on a $100,000 secured bond with a court date Friday.
Clayton man charged in fatal head-on crash in Johnston County
The NC State Highway Patrol has charged a man with murder in connection with a crash that left one person dead on NC Highway 42 in Johnston County.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection to assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell of Bladenboro. “On Saturday, November 26, 2022, around 10:57 a.m. A 911 call came into Bladen County Communications reporting an assault around the...
Man leads Scotland County deputies on 100 mph chase before arrest, authorities say
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man wanted for violating federal probation led Scotland County sheriff’s deputies on a 6-mile-long chase at speeds of more than 100 mph before he was arrested, deputies said. Tommie Brinda McLaurin was being held without bond Thursday in the Scotland County Detention Center on the probation-violation charge. He […]
Dead in a ditch: Robeson County sheriff investigating body found in neighborhood
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road where the body was found between two homes around 11:25 p.m.
cbs17
2 of Fayetteville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ arrested; police seek 8 others
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people on the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list have been arrested, according to police. Fayetteville police released the list in early November. Wednesday, officers announced that Jeffery Pomeroy and Monte Daquan Graham have since been arrested. Pomeroy was...
Lumberton police investigate after 27-year-old man shot in the leg Monday afternoon
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated […]
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
Robeson County deputies investigating death of 28-year-old Red Springs man
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man late Tuesday night in the Maxton area. Deputies found Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs, “along the ditch bank between two residences” after they were called at about 11:25 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old Springs Road, […]
Police searching for suspect in nonfatal shooting
LUMBERTON — On Monday Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m. Lumberton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2170 Cal
cbs17
Hoke County Sheriff’s Office investigating after Raeford home was shot at
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a residence that happened Friday. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Phillipi Church Road in reference to a report of a man with a gun, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies...
cbs17
Former fire chief in Sampson County embezzled money from department, sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. — A former fire chief in Sampson County has been charged with embezzling money from the fire department he led, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Around May this year, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from the Turkey Fire Department about money that appeared...
