Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson Has Choice Words for ESPN Reporter Amid Twitter Flap

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

The journalist wrote a story about Jackson’s deleted tweet, and the Ravens quarterback took issue with the wording.

After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deleted a tweet with a vulgar message in response to a fan following his team’s 28–27 road loss to the Jaguars, the Baltimore star is now calling out a reporter for wording he used in his article about the incident.

“@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching,” Jackson said in a tweet.

Jackson, whose contract is set to expire after this season, struggled to find the end zone Sunday in a game that Baltimore almost won via a 67-yard Justin Tucker field goal attempt in the closing seconds. A Twitter user suggested the Ravens should move on from the former MVP after he was unable to lead the team to victory in Jacksonville, and he included both Jackson and Tucker’s Twitter handles in a tweet that read: “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to @jtuck9 . Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

Jackson responded with profanity: “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--- but eat d--- !!”

An article written by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley stated that Jackson used “an anti-gay phrase.” Clearly, Jackson doesn’t agree with the description of his tweet, which was deleted after approximately three hours. Coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation when talking to reporters Monday.

“I heard about it last night and talked to him this morning,” Harbaugh said, per Hensley . “I just beg guys not to get into Twitter world, especially after a loss. It’s not going to be positive. I think that’s reflective in his response.”

It’s unclear whether Harbaugh spoke with Jackson before or after his tweet aimed at Hensley.

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 19

Bobby
3d ago

I think the pressure of defending his salary demands has gotten to him. He would have been wise to use an agent so he could just focus on football.

Reply
5
Mary Marks
3d ago

My feelings on his comment is that Lamar was just being Lamar who would t be upset losing their game and he reacted in a nonprofessional outburst for which he should’ve known better ….. he is a public figure and if were anyone on the street then we would t have heard about it but it was Lamar Jackson he’s humane and how many of us has gotta. That angry and had an inappropriate outburst?! I know I have I’m human and so is he…..

Reply
4
jerry j
4d ago

Lamar Jackson's true colors have finally came out poor little Lamar he got his feelings hurt what's wrong Lamar can't take the truth why don't you tell us what you improved stat wise since you're MVP season 4 years ago

Reply(7)
7
 

