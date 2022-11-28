Lamar Jackson Has Choice Words for ESPN Reporter Amid Twitter Flap

The journalist wrote a story about Jackson’s deleted tweet, and the Ravens quarterback took issue with the wording.

After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deleted a tweet with a vulgar message in response to a fan following his team’s 28–27 road loss to the Jaguars, the Baltimore star is now calling out a reporter for wording he used in his article about the incident.

“@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching,” Jackson said in a tweet.

Jackson, whose contract is set to expire after this season, struggled to find the end zone Sunday in a game that Baltimore almost won via a 67-yard Justin Tucker field goal attempt in the closing seconds. A Twitter user suggested the Ravens should move on from the former MVP after he was unable to lead the team to victory in Jacksonville, and he included both Jackson and Tucker’s Twitter handles in a tweet that read: “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to @jtuck9 . Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team.”

Jackson responded with profanity: “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--- but eat d--- !!”

An article written by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley stated that Jackson used “an anti-gay phrase.” Clearly, Jackson doesn’t agree with the description of his tweet, which was deleted after approximately three hours. Coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation when talking to reporters Monday.

“I heard about it last night and talked to him this morning,” Harbaugh said, per Hensley . “I just beg guys not to get into Twitter world, especially after a loss. It’s not going to be positive. I think that’s reflective in his response.”

It’s unclear whether Harbaugh spoke with Jackson before or after his tweet aimed at Hensley.

