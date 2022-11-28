Read full article on original website
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse. see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
I made $40,000 last year doing other people's laundry through a gig app. It's the perfect side hustle for a stay-at-home mom like me.
Channa Patridge earns $10 per bag of laundry plus 100% of customer tips on Hampr. She says she loves the flexibility of choosing the orders she wants.
Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience
DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call “life partners.” After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically […] The post Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Dear Abby: I can’t choose between my boyfriend and my best friend
DEAR ABBY: I recently started talking to this guy from my past. I really like him. We’ve been off and on for a year now because we both had things in our lives that needed attention first (i.e., my bipolar depression and seeking counseling). see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity Anyway, my best friend has threatened to remove me from her life if I pursue a relationship with him. On one hand, this guy makes me feel like I’m on fire — in a good way, of course. But, on the other hand, I don’t want...
Woman Ditches Husband After Being Uninvited to Christmas Dinner
Is it ever justified to ditch your spouse on a major holiday?. If you ask someone what the purpose of the holidays is, you're likely to get a few different responses depending on who you ask.
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife
People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
Dear Abby: My husband won’t celebrate my birthday
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for five years. My husband and I are both past middle age and have been married before (me twice; three times for him). For much of our early marriage, my husband was ill. He required several surgeries and a lot of care. I never complained or felt burdened, yet the smallest ache or pain I have is, apparently, a “pain” for him. As time has gone on, there are some things in our marriage that I frankly don’t understand. We celebrate Father’s Day and his birthday, but never Mother’s Day or my birthday. My husband...
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
Dear Abby: My husband refuses to work
DEAR ABBY: Where do I begin? I’ve been a loyal reader of your column for years. I have been married to my current husband for 14 not-good years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiomyopathy seven years ago and hasn’t had a job since then. We have a daughter who will be 7 soon. I feel he could solve these problems by taking his medication and dieting. However, he insists his medical conditions keep him from working. He doesn’t take care of our daughter and doesn’t do anything around the house. I take out the trash,...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Woman slams mother-in-law for expecting to be paid for spending time with her grandchild
If your mother-in-law were kind enough to offer to babysit your toddler, would you expect to pay her for her time?. That's what one mum Amy is wondering after her husband's mum revealed she expects to be paid to spend time with her six-month-old grandchild. Struggling to figure out the...
Mother-in-Law Slammed for Banning Son's Wife From Christmas Tradition
"Just MIL's way of telling her she doesn't really belong in the family," wrote one Reddit user.
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
intheknow.com
Little boy’s girlfriend gets mad when she sees mom’s note in lunchbox: ‘[It’s] already starting’
This little boy’s girlfriend got mad when she saw a note his mom left in his lunch box that read “I love you, babe.”. There’s nothing quite like the whirlwind of young love. Just ask TikToker and parent Katelynn Harvey (@katelynnharvey1), who recently shared a hilarious video of her besotted little boy recalling his tumultuous lunchtime when the note she put in his lunch box with “I love you, babe” written on it didn’t sit too well with his girlfriend, and viewers are losing it over his weary reaction.
‘They ask me, Mummy why can’t we get this?’ Single mother forced to skip meals in bills crisis
“You can’t bleed a stone, I can’t give you what I haven’t got,” said Kayleigh. The single mother-of-two, who owes more than £500 to her energy provider and faces the debt being handed over to a debt collection agency, was trying to put a brave face on how she is coping with the escalating cost of living.“Everything is going up, even staples,” she said. “Pasta has risen eight pence in the past week alone. Even though it’s just 8p, it adds up and after rent and basic bills, you’re left with nothing.” The 27-year-old from south London added that...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting. Here are some details about those who were lost:Randy Blevins, 70, of ChesapeakeBlevins started working for Walmart in the early 1990s after the five-and-dime he owned with his wife, Teresa, went under, his stepdaughter Cassandra Yeatts told The Associated Press.“When Walmart came to town, they kind...
My parents kept the same old blue trash can for 20 years, and it taught me a money lesson that's saved me thousands
Seeing her parents keep their old trash can when they could have easily afforded a new one showed her there's no sense replacing things you already own. It's a lesson that's saved her thousands.
Scary Mommy
