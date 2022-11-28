ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 7

Batia Gottman
2d ago

Read the many comments in each of the Seattle neighborhood sites on Facebook. It's a constant stream of break-ins and stolen items

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knkx.org

What does Manuel Ellis' death in police custody mean for Tacoma?

On the final episode of The Walk Home, KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Mayowa Aina asks big questions about what Manuel Ellis' death in police custody means for the city of Tacoma. During a conversation with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick, Aina said she sought answers from people...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

The Postman reopens at MLK and Union

“We made it!!,” the Postman’s announcement reads. “We are finally back open.”. D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. was gunned down October 19th outside the mailing services shop he opened KeAnna in 2018. The father, business owner, and youth football coach was 31. D’Vonne Pickett told CHS in 2018 his grandfather served as a mail carrier for the USPS in Seattle for nearly 40 years and was an inspiration for the store.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

‘Rapid Acquisition’ — Another market-rate development on Capitol Hill will shift to affordable housing with LIHI’s $21M deal for Harvard Ave E building

It’s a seller’s market for medium-sized, newly constructed Capitol Hill apartment buildings. Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute announced this week it has acquired another building on Capitol Hill with its $21 million purchase of the Harvard Lofts development with plans to offer housing to people at risk of homelessness.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This year, Sawant has company in annual Seattle budget ‘no’ votes

Kshama Sawant is not alone in 2022 in her yearly dissent against Seattle City Hall’s annual budget compromises. Monday, the socialist city council member and longest serving member of the body cast a vote against the compromise 2023 budget package in a procedural committee vote ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s final vote on the proposed spending plan by the full council. She was joined by unlikely collaborators — citywide representative Sara Nelson and U District, View Ridge, Wallingford, and Wedgwood rep Alex Pedersen — in voting no on the package.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

ATM targeted in smash-and-grab robbery in North Seattle

SEATTLE — An ATM targeted in a smash-and-grab robbery was dragged nearly one mile away from a Northgate bank early Monday morning before it was found, according to police. Police said suspects used a Ford Ecoline van to steal an ATM at a BECU credit union at Northeast Northgate Way. The thieves used the van and a chain to rip the ATM from the vestibule wall, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy