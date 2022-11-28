Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
'Empathic' Oxford teen kept giving, even after death
One at a time, the Christmas gifts began arriving last December in the mail. A trans-pride flag for little brother. A genetic ancestry test kit for mom. Justin Shilling was gone, gunned down in the bathroom of his high school on Nov. 30 and declared dead the next day, his organs harvested for others in need. Unbeknownst to his family, the 17-year-old Oxford High senior had ordered the presents on Amazon before his unimaginable death, leaving his mother and brother with tangible reminders of his love to carry them through their darkest days ahead.
Tv20detroit.com
Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Oxford Leader
Former school board members break their silence
Just days before the Nov. 30, 2021 Oxford High School shooting anniversary, former Oxford Community Schools board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey broke their silence. On Sunday they spoke privately with victims’ family members. On Monday, the two held a press conference to share information about the shooting and the district’s handling of it. To help them get their story out to the public they retained the services of retired TV investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner and attorney Bill Seikaly – both were at the conference.
Tv20detroit.com
Groundbreaking for Hana's Garden, memorial for Oxford shooting victims, set for spring 2023
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction plans have been announced for a garden in honor of Hana St. Juliana and her fellow classmates killed in the shooting at Oxford High School last year. Her family announced plans to break ground on Hana’s Garden in spring 2023. The space will honor...
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting
Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Oxford Leader
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
The Oakland Press
‘You just learn to cope:’ Oxford parents talk about loss 1 year later
It has been a year since four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School. The passage of time doesn’t dull the pain, say the parents of two who perished. “I think it’s getting harder,” said Jill Soave, mother of Justin Shilling, 17, who died along with Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
Michigan flags 112 low-performing schools for intensive intervention
Michigan’s Department of Education is requiring 112 low-performing public schools in 54 districts around the state to enter into agreements with the state to improve students’ academic performance. The list includes 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, 10 from the Lansing Public Schools, seven from...
Oxford Leader
A letter to Oxford
As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
fox2detroit.com
'They covered it up': Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims on new allegations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two of the Oxford students killed on November 30th are responding to new allegations about the school district. Today ex-school board members said that a key policy was never implemented that could have prevented the mass shooting. "I'm not surprised, it's more of the...
Students, parents seek class-action lawsuit status against Oxford schools following mass shooting
If approved, the lawsuit would represent all students at the district’s schools
Detroit News
He faced Oxford High killer. Now his whole family is trying to heal
Keegan Gregory knew he needed to be strong, even if flashbacks of the Oxford High School shooting have stopped him cold during the day and forced him from his bed at night to pace the house. In the months following the tragedy he witnessed with his own eyes, the 16-year-old...
Sheetz Convenience Store Coming To Michigan
Here's when it's planning to open its first location in Michigan.
Wastewater to be tested for polio in some Michigan communities
Michigan is working with federal officials to assess in which under-vaccinated communities to begin testing wastewater for polio. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would expand the polio surveillance being conducted in New York to two additional areas -- Michigan and Philadelphia.
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
wrif.com
Major 24/7 Convenience Store Announces Move Into Michigan
One can never have too many convenience stores, right? In that spirit, a popular regional convenience store is making its way into Michigan. If you’re from the Pennsylvania area, you’ll likely be happy with this news. Sheetz has announced it will expand into Michigan, opening its first Michigan store location in 2025 in the Detroit market.
10-year-old charged after bringing knife to Macomb County school, threatening to stab children on 'hit list'
A young boy was charged and arraigned in Macomb County after prosecutors say he brought at knife to school on Tuesday and threatened to stab fellow students who had allegedly bullied him and called him names.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
michiganradio.org
MI education department reports spike in low-performing schools needing state intervention
A new report finds a spike in the number of Michigan schools needing state involvement to counter low academic performance. The Michigan Department of Education identified 54 Michigan school districts with one or more low-achieving schools. Peter Spadafore, the executive director of the Michigan Alliance for Student Opportunity – a...
Comments / 0