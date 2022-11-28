ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Empathic' Oxford teen kept giving, even after death

One at a time, the Christmas gifts began arriving last December in the mail. A trans-pride flag for little brother. A genetic ancestry test kit for mom. Justin Shilling was gone, gunned down in the bathroom of his high school on Nov. 30 and declared dead the next day, his organs harvested for others in need. Unbeknownst to his family, the 17-year-old Oxford High senior had ordered the presents on Amazon before his unimaginable death, leaving his mother and brother with tangible reminders of his love to carry them through their darkest days ahead.
Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund to create garden to honor Oxford shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hana St. Juliana’s dad says he doesn’t want what happened to her and three other students to be forgotten. Through the Hana St. Juliana Memorial Fund, the community is now coming together to create beauty in their honor at Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford.
Former school board members break their silence

Just days before the Nov. 30, 2021 Oxford High School shooting anniversary, former Oxford Community Schools board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey broke their silence. On Sunday they spoke privately with victims’ family members. On Monday, the two held a press conference to share information about the shooting and the district’s handling of it. To help them get their story out to the public they retained the services of retired TV investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner and attorney Bill Seikaly – both were at the conference.
Stateside Podcast: Legal aftermath of Oxford shooting

Just over one year ago, on November 30, 2021, a tragic shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. A student, who was 15-years-old at the time, opened fire inside the school, killing four and injuring seven others. Both the shooter and his parents are incarcerated. Legal affairs reporter Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press joined the Stateside podcast for an update on the cases related to the shooting.
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
‘You just learn to cope:’ Oxford parents talk about loss 1 year later

It has been a year since four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School. The passage of time doesn’t dull the pain, say the parents of two who perished. “I think it’s getting harder,” said Jill Soave, mother of Justin Shilling, 17, who died along with Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
A letter to Oxford

As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
He faced Oxford High killer. Now his whole family is trying to heal

Keegan Gregory knew he needed to be strong, even if flashbacks of the Oxford High School shooting have stopped him cold during the day and forced him from his bed at night to pace the house. In the months following the tragedy he witnessed with his own eyes, the 16-year-old...
