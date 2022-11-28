One at a time, the Christmas gifts began arriving last December in the mail. A trans-pride flag for little brother. A genetic ancestry test kit for mom. Justin Shilling was gone, gunned down in the bathroom of his high school on Nov. 30 and declared dead the next day, his organs harvested for others in need. Unbeknownst to his family, the 17-year-old Oxford High senior had ordered the presents on Amazon before his unimaginable death, leaving his mother and brother with tangible reminders of his love to carry them through their darkest days ahead.

