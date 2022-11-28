ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs

By Abby Johnson
KTAL News
KTAL News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158AmD_0jQF120u00

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.

Captain Scott Harwell of the Eldorado Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring. The thefts appear to take place specifically in Southern and Central United States.

Man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer

The Golden Triangle – El Dorado, Camden, and Magnolia, Ark. – have been struck several times in the last year. Harwell says that the three cities’ police departments are sharing information on the thefts as a part of local investigations as well as a large investigation that the Arkansas State Police is conducting.

Over the past several years, many similar reports of thefts have come out of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Oklahoma. El Dorado has seen several ATM break-ins, attempted break-ins, and vehicle thefts in the past few months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 3

Related
easttexasradio.com

Texarkana Man Killed In Crash

Last Tuesday, A crash on US 287 in Clay County, Oklahoma, near Bellevue, killed Terrance Bradley, 47, of Texarkana, and passenger Geneinde Taylor-Edwards of Grand Prairie. Bradley was driving a Honda Civic, attempted to make a U-turn, and failed to yield the right of way for a Peterbilt 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler was a car hauler and complicated the crash scene when it lost cars.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
osoblanco.org

Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained

According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
TEXAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
KYTV

Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An Arkansas man raised concern about the mislabeling of CBD products. The man believes the products may contain Delta-8 THC, which causes physiological effects. CBD is a chemical found in marijuana. CBD doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana that produces a high. The usual.
HARRISON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Charles Glover Charged With Financial Identify Fraud

On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested after blocking highway

Ruston Police arrested a Dubach woman on Thanksgiving after she was found standing in the roadway blocking traffic. Police received reports a woman was walking in the roadway on S. Farmerville St. and dodging traffic intentionally causing obstruction to motorists. Later, a witness saw similar behavior on E. Georgia Avenue (U.S. 80).
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD searching for missing Shreveport teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Shreveport teenager. According to a release from the Shreveport Police Department, 17-year-old Ty’Mariah Stills was last seen on September 16 in the 3700 block of Crosby Street. Stills was last seen wearing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
5newsonline.com

Three people found shot to death in Arkansas home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis County, Arkansas, investigators said they have a person of interest after two adults and a girl were found dead. St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May told ABC24 that they received a call from the grandmother about 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to do a welfare check at the home in the 500 block of Gore in Madison, Arkansas. He said deputies found a man and woman and a girl shot to death.
MADISON, AR
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Proposed Arkansas bill would allow convicted felons to possess firearms

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A house bill filed in the Arkansas State Legislature would establish a path to restore the right to possess a firearm. Arkansas State Representative Vivian Flowers, a Democrat in the 17th District, filed House Bill 1013. It provides a pathway for convicted felons to regain the right to possess and own firearms after serving the entirety of a sentence, followed by an additional 10-year span. Arkansas law states that no person shall possess or own any firearm if convicted of a felony.
ARKANSAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

CPSO Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust of Shreveport Man

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics agents made a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a Shreveport man after finding drugs, cash, and a minor in the car. On Tuesday, November 22, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's K9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with conducting a traffic stop and executing two search warrants on Emmanuel Barrett, 53.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on Harris Road. Deputies found a woman sitting at the dining table crying hysterically. She said her boyfriend, Michael C. Alexander, Jr., 24, took her phone and prescription medication. He went through her phone and found a number for another man she had texted. She said she attempted to get the phone back and Alexander shoved up her against the wall. Alexander pinned her down and would not let her go. She said she tried to get away, but Alexander wouldn’t let her and picked her up and held her upside down by her feet. She said the only way to get him off of her was by biting him. She continued biting him until he walked away, and she called 911.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
946
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy