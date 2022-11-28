Read full article on original website
Morgantown Christmas parade to impact traffic, parking
Santa Claus is coming to Morgantown, which means that downtown traffic and parking patterns in Morgantown will experience some interruptions this upcoming week.
WDTV
Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
Restaurant Road Trip: Appalachian Mercantile General Store and Café
The shop is vegan and vegetarian friendly, has drip and specialty coffees, and sells items that were made in Appalachia.
WDTV
Traffic patterns to be adjusted in Morgantown for Christmas parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be adjusting downtown parking and traffic patterns for the annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5. In a release from the department, adjustments to downtown parking and traffic are set to begin at 5 p.m. Lineups for the parade will begin...
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
WDTV
A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need. Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Kym Scott
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kym Scott with the WVU School of Music joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about an upcoming free concert and an alumni that’s performing a solo piece for the concert. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WDTV
First annual Jefferson Awards Dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The first annual Jefferson Awards dinner was held to honor all 2022 recipients at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Every month WDTV and Antero Resources recognized a volunteer from the community that showed excellence. Antero Resources decided to put together a dinner to bring all...
WDTV
Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
West Virginia road to stop receiving mail
(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WDTV
WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV was pleased to host our first Salute to Veterans dinner at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Tuesday night. Over 100 veterans enjoyed a free meal catered by Muriale’s Restaurant. It was made possible by the following local business that helped sponsor the event:. Bridgeport...
Deer dumpsters are back and ready to be filled
The sole purpose of these dumpsters is to prevent hunters from throwing deer carcasses or remains on the side of the road.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
Clarksburg Water Board announces rate increase
The Clarksburg Water Board will begin the first phase of a series of rate hikes starting at the beginning of the new year.
WDTV
Power restored for thousands in Lewis County, hundreds still without power
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 640 Mon Power customers are still without power. Most of those without power are in Weston. 505 of the 640 total customers without power are in Weston. In other places throughout Lewis County, 17 customers in Alum Bridge are...
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh
Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
WDTV
Carol Landis Chaney
Carol Landis Chaney, 78, of 2 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV died Thursday, 24 November 2022, at Genesis Nursing Home, of Fairmont WV. She was born December 14, 1943 in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of the late Leonadus and Viola Chaney along with three brothers and two sisters preceded in her death.
Person ejected during crash on I-79 near Weston
One person was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Weston at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
