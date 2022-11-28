ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Fairmont family brightens the community’s holiday season

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the Lenhart family has been known for their front yard holiday light display on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and a couple of years ago. I did it, and people started coming,” homeowner and mastermind behind the display Chuck Lenhart explained.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Traffic patterns to be adjusted in Morgantown for Christmas parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will be adjusting downtown parking and traffic patterns for the annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 5. In a release from the department, adjustments to downtown parking and traffic are set to begin at 5 p.m. Lineups for the parade will begin...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

A Buckhannon salon holds seventh annual Angel Tree for teens

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season was in full swing in Buckhannon, where a local hair salon was doing something special for teens in need. Rondal Mitchell and April Brown from Trumps Salon had been doing an Angel Tree for teens for seven years. Several members of the community including Santa Claus, were involved.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Kym Scott

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kym Scott with the WVU School of Music joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about an upcoming free concert and an alumni that’s performing a solo piece for the concert. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First annual Jefferson Awards Dinner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The first annual Jefferson Awards dinner was held to honor all 2022 recipients at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Every month WDTV and Antero Resources recognized a volunteer from the community that showed excellence. Antero Resources decided to put together a dinner to bring all...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Mon County to be closed Monday

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One lane of I-79 in Monongalia County will be closed on Monday for road work. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the slow traffic lane southbound on I-79 from mile marker 157 to mile marker 158 will be shut down on Monday. The...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WDTV hosts Salute to Veterans dinner in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV was pleased to host our first Salute to Veterans dinner at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 Tuesday night. Over 100 veterans enjoyed a free meal catered by Muriale’s Restaurant. It was made possible by the following local business that helped sponsor the event:. Bridgeport...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Missing woman in West Virginia found dead

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh

Thomas Allen “Tom” Rowh, 72, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 18, 1949, a son of the late Arnett Allen and Ruth Ella Heater Rowh. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Rowh and his significant other, Kelly...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Carol Landis Chaney

Carol Landis Chaney, 78, of 2 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairmont, WV died Thursday, 24 November 2022, at Genesis Nursing Home, of Fairmont WV. She was born December 14, 1943 in Fairmont, WV. She was the daughter of the late Leonadus and Viola Chaney along with three brothers and two sisters preceded in her death.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy