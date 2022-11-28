Read full article on original website
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
Irish Travelers from North Augusta arrested in Virginia
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WJBF) – Police in Hillsville, Virginia have arrested two Irish Travelers from North Augusta. According to their Facebook Post, concerned citizens helped Hillsville Police department (HPD) quickly locate, investigate, and arrest the “driveway sealers”on several charges, including; failing to purchase a town “door to door” sales license, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, […]
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Thursday Headlines: Orangeburg deputies search for missing child and father & Kershaw deputies investigate stabbing
Thursday headlines: Orangeburg county deputies search for a missing child and her father. Kershaw county deputies investigate a stabbing.
wfxg.com
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished overnight
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16, left her home in Newberry County around 3 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a silver 2004 Toyota Highlander, with SC tag...
WRDW-TV
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FL. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Miramar Police Department is seeking the public’s attention in locating a person of interest in a deadly Florida hit-and-run crash. Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, S.C., is the registered driver of the car. Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 27. The...
WRDW-TV
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
32-year-old Augusta man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records. He was being held...
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Office responds to statewide hoax
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A statewide hoax hits close to home here in Augusta, as first responders were put to the test across Georgia. Threats of school violence were made at schools across the state Wednesday. Wednesday started with a school in Savannah, Georgia receiving word of a school shooting...
WYFF4.com
SC woman named 'person of interest' in deadly hit-and-run in Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. — A South Carolina woman has been named a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Florida, according to theMiramar Police Department. Police say Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed in a hit-and-run crash at 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 27 while crossing Pembroke Road in Miramar, Florida.
CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
WRDW-TV
39 pieces of historic pottery stolen from Edgefield display
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding the thieves who took dozens of pieces of historic pottery that were on display. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Friday that 39 pieces of pottery were stolen in the burglary that happened between June 4 and 6 at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
wach.com
Orangeburg County deputies investigate "suspicious" teen death
Officials in Orangeburg County are investigating a suspicious death after a teen was found dead Tuesday. LOCAL FIRST | Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen. Deputies and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence at around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found 18-year-old man dead. The Orangeburg...
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
Missing in Georgia | Investigators believe 15-year-old Augusta girl is in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A missing Augusta teen may be in metro Atlanta, investigators said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Denise Reyes-Lopez. Reyes-Lopez was first reported missing in Augusta on Sept. 8. More than two months after...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Columbia County child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a child molestation case. According to authorities, Gerald A. Hardy, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation of an 11-year-old, according to authorities. The sexual assault of a juvenile occurred in Grovetown...
