Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss. Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Weeks after Aaron Carter’s death, his fiancée is celebrating their son’s 1st birthday: ‘Today is going to be a tough one’
Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin, is honoring the late musician as she celebrates their son’s first birthday. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Martin wished 1-year-old Prince a happy birthday on Instagram and uploaded a video that showed a few of the sweet moments the father and son shared over the past year.
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Joanna Gaines' Latest Picture With Son Crew Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While many people boast busy schedules, Joanna Gaines's daily routine just about takes the cake. According to Cheat Sheet, the Kansas native and her husband, Chip Gaines, own a restaurant, construction and design business, children's furniture and accessories line, a discount outlet, and a television network, among many other projects. Unsurprisingly, Chip and Joanna Gaines have an astonishing net worth.
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’
see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir
Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
Jon Gosselin Responds to Son Collin's Shocking Criticism of Kate: get Her, Son!
On Monday, Collin Gosselin gave his first solo interview to Entertainment Tonight. And folks, it was a doozy. In a candid discussion about his upbringing, the pressures of child stardom, and the current state of his family, Collin revealed that his relationship with his mother is completely fractured. Collin’s father...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
