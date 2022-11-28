ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Geneseo officer pleads not guilty in sexual assault of arrestee

By Christian Garzone, Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — A former Geneseo police officer pleaded not guilty Monday evening to allegations that he sexually assaulting an arrestee.

Investigators announced in a Monday press conference the arrest of 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke for his actions in the early hours of July 2, 2022 while on duty as a Geneseo police officer. Last week, O’Rourke was fired from his most recent position in the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) for a separate complaint also of a sexual nature, TCSO announced after the conference.

The morning of July 2, Livingston County DA Greg McCaffrey said that O’Rourke arrested a woman for aggravated driving while intoxicated. A few weeks later, the arrestee filed a complaint alleging improper sexual misconduct against O’Rourke.

The New York State Police, the Livingston County DA’s Office, and other local law enforcement representatives gathered at the Livingston County Government Center to make the announcement.

“Upon being personally advised of the specifics, I immediately reached out to the New York State Police to commence an investigation into these allegations,” McCaffrey said. “The charges filed against him alleged that he engaged in oral sexual conduct without the consent of this female while he was on duty and in uniform.”

O’Rourke allegedly threatened to take the woman back to jail in order to get her to comply.

He was charged with the felony third-degree criminal sex act, and the misdemeanor official misconduct. The charges carry a maximum sentence of between one and a half and four years in prison.

“While there may be a strong misconception that police may be above the law — or willing to look the other way when one of their own may have engaged in criminal conduct — I can tell you that nothing is further from the truth,” McCaffrey said. “The consensus in this county is that no one, absolutely no one, is above the law.”

O’Rourke was employed with the Geneseo Police Department between June 2021 and August 2022, when he left to take a position with TCSO.

Additional Complaint

TCSO stated that O’Rourke had been fired on November 21 for an additional complaint from a member of the public alleging O’Rourke engaged in “inappropriate verbal communication of a sexual nature.”

TCSO said they were made aware of the complaint, filed in Cortland County, On November 9. That same day, O’Rourke was placed on administrative leave pending investigation results.

“The findings of the investigation and the termination for cause was immediately reported to the Division of Criminal Justice Services so O’Rourke’s police officer certification would be permanently invalidated preventing him from working for another law enforcement agency in the future,” the statement said in part.

TCSO representatives said the firing was withheld in anticipation of Monday’s conference regarding the separate incident.

The investigation into O’Rourke continues.

In addition to TCSO and GPD, O’Rourke was employed at Watkins Glen Police Department and Mt. Morris Police Department. Law enforcement asks anyone who may have had an inappropriate encounter with O’Rourke to contact NYSP at (585)-398-4100.

O’Rourke is was arraigned at 7 p.m. Monday in Livingston County. Following his not guilty plea, O’Rourke wa released on his own recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for December 13, 2022.

Full Conference

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

