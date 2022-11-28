Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Kobe!

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet Kobe, our featured pet pal!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

He is an Australian Shepherd mix waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. Kobe is tan-colored with some white highlights here and there. He weighs in at 60 pounds and is approaching 7-and-a-half years old. Now Kobe is a happy enough little guy, but he can be a bit shy at the start. He’ll need a home that can give him some peace and calm to start off with as he acclimates to his new digs. From there, he can warm up into his fun phase. He’s an older dog who came to the SPCA of Texas after his former owner passed away, and he’d love to find a new people-parent to bond with. Once settled in, Kobe is a first-class snuggler and a very appreciative housemate. He’s good with kids and other dogs so if you have them, bring them along for the meet-and-greet too. Kobe looks forward to meeting the whole gang.

Meet Khana!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

She is a Retriever, Labrador, Terrier, Pit Bull mix who weighs 60 pounds and is covered with short black fur (and a few white patches here and there). She is hoping to find a good forever home, though she is somewhat nervous about the whole thing. Khana is a shy doggie and it takes a moment or two for her to get comfortable with new people, part of the reason why she has been at the shelter for a bit more than two years now. Once comfy, she is a very good girl and appreciative of love and attention. Khana seems to do very well with other dogs, and she’s willing to meet kids too. Khana is available on a Foster-to-Adopt program to make sure it’s a great fit all around.

Meet Oona!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

Meet Oona! She is a Terrier, American Pit Bull mix waiting for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas. She is just under 3 years old, weighs 60 pounds and has a cute brown-over-white coat of fur. Oona is sweet and energetic and just loves attention. She’s a very outgoing lady, and wins people over with her charming eyes. Oona gets along well with other dogs, but with her energy level it’s a good idea to bring any current pets for a meet-and-greet to make sure play styles are on par. She also seems to do well with kids. Oona came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray back in March, and doesn’t ever want to out on her own again.

Meet Tusk!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

He is an American Pit Bull, Terrier mix who weighs in at 61 pounds. He is just over 4 years old and is covered with an attractive tuxedo coat of black and white fur. He’s got big puppy dog eyes and a devilish grin when he’s in a jolly mood. He may be past the crazy puppy stage, but he can whip up some energetic playfulness when the situation calls for it. He settles down pretty fast too. Tusk really seems to get along with just about everybody, both other dogs and kids. He could probably be a good second pet, just be sure to bring the whole family to the shelter for a meet-and-greet. He came to the shelter as a stray and wants to leave as a family member.

Meet Oscar!

Photo credit SPCA of Texas

He is no grouch, he is a dapper little kitty waiting for a forever home in foster care. He is almost two years old and weighs 6 pounds. He has a classy grey and white striped shorthair coat, and occasionally likes to throw a tie into the mix. He is a sweet little boy but he can be kind of shy at first meeting. It takes him a bit to warm up to new people, but he is alright when the initial nerves settle. He might like to be the second cat in a home, but would prefer if all the kiddos in the home were over 12 years of age. Oscar is currently in foster care, so an advanced appointment is necessary to meet him. Just find his profile at SPCA.org/cats and click the “make appointment” button.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.