5 arrests, 9 tickets given out after K-State vs. KU football game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers stayed busy after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks 47-27 on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben, there were five arrests and nine tickets given out, among other things.

There were three DUI arrests, one suspended driver arrest and one warrant arrest.

There were four speeding tickets, four moving violation tickets and one seatbelt ticket.

Trooper Ben tweeted there were also:

10 speed warnings

10 moving violation warnings

7 preliminary breath tests (PBT) given

6 sobriety tests given

5 helping motorists broke down

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.