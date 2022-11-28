ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

5 arrests, 9 tickets given out after K-State vs. KU football game

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyVGi_0jQEzx7w00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) troopers stayed busy after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks 47-27 on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben, there were five arrests and nine tickets given out, among other things.

There were three DUI arrests, one suspended driver arrest and one warrant arrest.

Topgolf Wichita opens Friday

There were four speeding tickets, four moving violation tickets and one seatbelt ticket.

Trooper Ben tweeted there were also:

  • 10 speed warnings
  • 10 moving violation warnings
  • 7 preliminary breath tests (PBT) given
  • 6 sobriety tests given
  • 5 helping motorists broke down
KWCH.com

KU, K-State football combine to put 26 on All-Big 12 teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 title game and the University of Kansas begins preparations for the team’s first bowl appearance in more than a decade, a strong showing this fall in The Sunflower State has the schools combining to boast 26 players earning All-Big 12 recognition.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Topgolf Wichita officially opens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue opened in Wichita Friday, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range with controlled hitting bays, HDTVs in every bay, a sports bar, and a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New Wichita police chief talks with KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan was interviewed on Thursday by KSN News. Sullivan has 25 years of law enforcement experience and comes from Philadelphia, where he was deputy commissioner. He had a meeting on Wednesday with the police review board, where they discussed how some department policies are currently unavailable […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Truck ends up in canal after attempt to pass school bus on I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck fell into the canal off of southbound I-135 near Pawnee after the driver attempted to pass a school bus. A 25-year-old Wichita man attempted to drive his GMC Sierra around the bus after the bus began to move from the center lane to the left lane. The man drove from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the bus, causing the bus to pin the Sierra between the rear of the bus and the barrier wall.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Northeast Wichita drive-by shooting caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An elderly woman can't believe she's alive after her house was hit by a barrage of bullets. Now, police hope security video will help find the shooters. The 68-year-old woman and her 95-year-old father live near 25th and Chautauqua in northeast Wichita. They don't want to be identified because of all the bullet holes. The bullets damaged the window, the curtains, and the walls. The homeowner tells KAKE that it was a terrifying experience, and she has no idea why.
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg

A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas

WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

