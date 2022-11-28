Human remains found in vacant school on E. 5th Avenue in Knoxville

Editor’s Note: Changed the vacant building to the correct description.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Knoxville Police are investigating after human remains were found in a vacant school Monday morning, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

The property on E. 5th Avenue in Knoxville is the former Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.

The remains were recovered around 10:30 a.m. by the overseer who plans to remodel the building and taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

“There were no obvious signs or indications of foul play on scene,” Erland said.

KPD investigators and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel responded to the scene for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

