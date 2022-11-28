Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Southbound I-65 lanes in Escambia County reopen after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. ALEA reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the 63 mile marker to the 65 mile marker are shut down and...
WEAR
WATCH: Second stolen vehicle recovered from Yellow River in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members successfully recovered a stolen SUV from a river for the second time in two weeks. According to the sheriff's office, a silver Nissan pickup was retrieved from the Yellow River off Log Lake Road and deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
WEAR
McDavid man charged with DUI following crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A McDavid man was arrested following a crash on Highway 97 in Escambia County Monday. 66-year-old James Harold Green is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving with property damage and smuggling contraband into prison. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Wiggins...
WEAR
Motorcyclist hospitalized following vehicle crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old is hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened on North T Street near the Gonzalez Street intersection around 11:30 a.m. According to FHP, the driver of the SUV failed to...
WEAR
Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
WEAR
Report: LaCoste took $15K from Gulf Breeze woman for contracting work he never did
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jesse Lacoste cashed a $15,000 check from a Gulf Breeze woman for contractor work following Hurricane Sally, but never started the job, according to an arrest report. WEAR News reported Thursday morning that LaCoste was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday night after being...
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
WEAR
Roads blocked in Santa Rosa County closed due to downed trees, power lines
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A portion of Munson Highway in Santa Rosa County is closed Wednesday morning due to a downed tree and power lines. The county put out the notice around 7 a.m. The portion temporarily closed on Munson Highway is just east of Alabama Street. The county...
Petree is out, Fort Walton Beach High School looks for new football coach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Following an 0-10 2022 season, head football coach for the Fort Walton Beach Vikings Chip Petree will not be coming back to the role. The Okaloosa County School District announced the decision Tuesday, Nov. 29. Principal John Spolski made a statement about the change. “Chip Petree is a man […]
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste charged with larceny in Santa Rosa County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail Wednesday night. LaCoste was wanted for larceny in Santa Rosa County for an incident that took place in Gulf Breeze. He was released from Santa Rosa County Jail at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on $10,000 bond. LaCoste...
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
WEAR
Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Waterspout spotted in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
WJHG-TV
VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.
WEAR
Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires
A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
