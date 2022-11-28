ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Southbound I-65 lanes in Escambia County reopen after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles occurred at approximately 1:42 a.m. Friday and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. ALEA reports the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 from the 63 mile marker to the 65 mile marker are shut down and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Motorcyclist hospitalized following vehicle crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old is hospitalized after a motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened on North T Street near the Gonzalez Street intersection around 11:30 a.m. According to FHP, the driver of the SUV failed to...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Crestview suffers damage from early morning storm

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Areas of Crestview were impacted by Wednesday morning's storm that moved east along the Gulf Coast. WEAR investigated the area after the storm had passed to see just how significant the storm damage was. A service station at a Walmart is Crestview suffered some damage. But some...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist hit on Highway 98

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Fundraiser held in Pensacola to help end human trafficking

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Experts say human trafficking is a $150 billion industry in the U.S. The Florida Highway Patrol says I-10 is a hot zone for the crime. Thursday, a group combatting human trafficking held a fundraiser and announced a major milestone. Magdelene's is a gift shop located in Gulf...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Waterspout spotted in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather moved across The Panhandle Wednesday morning triggering a tornado warning and waterspouts across our area. News 13’s Kristen Kennedy spotted the spout on the tower cam while live on air alerting viewers about the potential dangers of the storm. We are still monitoring these storms as they move […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

VIDEOS: Suspect leaves after fatal hit-and-run, police on lookout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding a car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. According to officers, a call was made to the 500 block of East 23rd Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 19 regarding a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials were told the first car that hit the person stopped and cooperated with police. A second car hit the individual as well while he was laying in the roadway and left.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Tornado Watch for Northwest Florida expires

A tornado watch expired in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tornado Warning was issued for Baldwin and Escambia counties until 5:45 a.m., but has since expired. Some areas in North Escambia County saw storm damage, while multiple schools in Okaloosa County experienced power outages.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

