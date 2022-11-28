ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Pedestrians fatally struck by SUV Sunday were father and daughter; 3 others hurt in crash

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

A father and daughter were killed , and three other people were injured Sunday when the driver of an SUV swerved off the road and crashed into a building in Des Plaines, police said.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 71-year-old man, had suffered a “medical emergency” and crossed into oncoming lanes on Northwest Highway just after noon, striking two pedestrians, according to Des Plaines police.

Neal Greenfield, 80, and his daughter, Kimberly Karsen, 42, were walking to their car when they were struck by the SUV, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they died.

The driver was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said. A girl and boy, whose ages weren’t released, were in the car at the time but neither was seriously injured.

A gas leak was reported in a building damaged by the crash.

No charges have been filed.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

