Ellis County, TX

Authorities Identify 2 Victims Of Ellis County Plane Crash

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X02wg_0jQEzMuP00

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash at an airport in Ellis County on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Gage Airport just after 8 a.m. Troopers said they received a call regarding the crash just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and OHP, two people have died as a result of the plane crash.

The victims have been identified as James 'Wade' Bruce of Shattuck, Oklahoma, and David Dodd Jr. of Austin, Texas.

Troopers said the crash involved a Cessna 170 plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430Uc3_0jQEzMuP00

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what led to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 3

Oklahoma City, OK
