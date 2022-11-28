ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast

What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
ACUSHNET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED

Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Boy Living With Spina Bifida Needs a Mini Miracle This Holiday

This holiday season, WBSM and United Way of Greater New Bedford have teamed up to pull off a Mini Miracle for one deserving, unsuspecting New Bedford family. When Stephanie Aguilera was four months pregnant, she had an ultrasound that was simply meant to identify the sex of her unborn child. Stephanie and her husband, Luis walked into the appointment with excitement, inviting close members of the family to join in the announcement that they were expecting a baby boy or girl. It wasn't until the ultrasound tech identified something else entirely that the appointment took a turn.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Bristol Sheriff-Elect Heroux Eases Concerns on Staffing and Program Changes

Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made his first in-studio appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight since his upset victory over longtime Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Heroux said he and Hodgson haven't had a conversation since the election. Heroux has spoken with Bristol County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jonathan Darling and he expects that he and Hodgson will meet before Heroux is sworn in as sheriff on January 3.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Officials Announce Holiday Events

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford city officials have released this year's holiday schedule of events, set to kick off this weekend with the annual Holiday Stroll downtown and two tree lighting ceremonies. The Downtown Holiday Stroll will take place starting at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 and going until...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

