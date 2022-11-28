ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

Leawood, Overland Park police investigate armed robberies

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wMx1_0jQEyTwt00

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police are investigating two armed robberies to determine if the same person is responsible.

Leawood police responded to the Zipz convenience store location near West 135th Street and Roe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The department released a surveillance picture of the person officers hope to locate. He is 20 to 30 years old with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the man wore a black coat, jeans and a black mask.

53-year-old inmate dies in Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary

Detectives said the man pulled a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

Investigators said no one was injured during the crime, and the man ran from the gas station.

According to Leawood police, Overland Park police is investigating a similar crime that also happened Sunday night. The department said they haven’t yet been able to confirm if the same man is responsible for both crimes.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed something unusual is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Reported stolen vehicle prompts police chase through 3 JoCo cities

A stolen vehicle hit a police officer, sparking a chase through multiple Johnson County cities Wednesday afternoon. All told, police say the pursuit caused at least six separate wrecks in Johnson County and left five civilians, a police officer and the suspect with non-life-threatening injuries. 📣 New to the Post?...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville police, missing man’s daughter continue search 9 months after he was last seen

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine months, Smithville police and a missing man’s daughter have searched for him. According to investigators, a friend reported seeing Ryan L. Weeks on Feb. 28, 2022, between 7-7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue. The friend told police Weeks said he was living within 1 ½ miles of the gas station. He was known to play pool at a business in the area.
SMITHVILLE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy