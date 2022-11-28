ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

DNR secures $5 million grant from National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s America the Beautiful Challenge

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
wnmufm.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wnmufm.org

Superior Watershed Partnership Offering Heat and Electric Bill Assistance to U.P. Households

(Marquette, MI) - The Superior Watershed Partnership's “Michigan Energy Assistance Program” (SWP MEAP) is providing assistance to U.P. residents with their heat and electric costs. Households that apply for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds can also get assistance from the SWP MEAP. Households must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify for SER and MEAP payment services. Once approved, SWP MEAP can help with co-pays and subsequent heating and electric bills. The program also offers affordable payment plans and energy security services including: energy education, financial counseling, free home energy score assessments, home weatherization, and free solar panel installation.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan AG, 8 other states ask lenders to stop collecting Pink Energy loan payments

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Attorney General is asking the loan lenders to suspend loan payments to Pink Energy as it continues to investigate it. Earlier this year, Rob Wolchek received complaints from a number of customers who purchased solar energy systems from the company which at the time was called PowerHome Solar.
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YAHOO!

State health department withdraws appeal in Iron Pig case

GAYLORD — A nearly two-year legal skirmish involving a Gaylord bar and restaurant, COVID-19 restrictions and the legal authority that state officials relied on for issuing those measures is apparently coming to an end. The state has decided to withdraw an appeal before the Court of Appeals of a...
GAYLORD, MI
wnmufm.org

Kansas scientists are testing jacuzzi-like water jets to save a reservoir

In times of flood, reservoirs across the country provide protection. In times of drought, they ensure a supply of drinking water. However, many of those manmade lakes are at risk of disappearing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a plan that could help, and it is using a reservoir in Kansas as its test. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy