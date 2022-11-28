ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
TEXAS STATE
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators

These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
BEAUMONT, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas

We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
TEXAS STATE
osoblanco.org

Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained

According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy