The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
What Curse Word Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Every day we communicate with other people. It can be family members co-workers or just a person on the street, but how many times a day do you use a curse word to communicate? Or better yet what is the most popular curse word in Arkansas?. I have to admit...
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Huge Lottery Win
One more top prize is left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game!
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Look: Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas
An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.
Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators
These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
Texas Man Carl Twinly Arrested for Pretending to Be a Cow in A Competition, Details Explained
According to the reports, a person named Carl Twinly from Texas has been arrested for posting a cow picture in the cow competition. Carl Twinkly. This news came that Carl Twinky has come officially in the milking competition, and he has been deemed because he falsified the report as the rules and regulations of the competition. This news was posted in December 2021, and in a short time, this news has been viral on social media, and many people posted many memes and commands. But there is no other official news that has been not posted by authorities and in other online news sources. The following will help you know more about Carl Twinly and look out for authenticity.
7 more counties express support for declaring invasion at border; now total 40
(The Center Square) – Forty Texas counties have now declared an invasion at the southern U.S. border with Mexico, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion. More are in the process of doing so, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. The most recent...
What is the most popular Christmas candy in Texas? The answer may be tiny, but mighty delicious
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that the holidays mean that calories don’t count and the number of sweets you’ll consume will probably triple over your normal amount, but hey, that’s what the end of the year is for. While everyone is focused on trying to...
Restaurant outside of Houston has best burger in Texas & among best in US in 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the most popular food in America, it’s really not a competition. In sheer volume of consumption alone, it’s got to be the burger with or without the cheese, and no state does it better than Texas. So, when it comes...
Guns N' Roses are suing a Texas gun store
Lawsuit filed by Guns N' Roses says Texas Guns and Roses is trying to make fans think the band is associated with store
